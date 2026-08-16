GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 105
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Working off the analysis, at market close the market did pull to the upside, although it did pull a little below 2646.
Gold (in general all trades) actually stop 15-30 minutes before midnight. The last minutes are pulled, rearranging (mainly removing from the stack) limits, exclusively maker algorithms of brokers from small to prime.
don't be lazy, look at how the minutes look like at the very end of the day. At what point they even purely visually change the nature of the movement. Don't take them into analysis, you can say it's "non-market quotes"
Closed buy trades, now opened a limit trade on sell, let's see what happens )))))
Closed buy trades, now opened a limit trade on sell, let's see what happens )))))
It worked out, 50% closed, stop at breakeven and let it go down
My thoughts on gold
I'll try to sell the gold
I'll try to sell the gold
it's not called "sell gold", it' s called"gold averaging" :-) it's a bad habit that leads to a loss - it's martingale.
it's not called "sell gold", it' s called"gold averaging" :-) it's a bad habit that leads to a loss - it's martingale.
I see a breakout strategy seems to be well established.
Can you advise on material that help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD ?
I have seen good breakout strategy MQL5 tutorials for CFDs in general.
In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI same as I would if I trade manually...
Some ignorance still on my part. I see there is 105 pages of posts so maybe the intro to it all is in there.
I see that the breakout strategy seems to be well worked out.
Can you recommend material to help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD?
I have seen good tutorials on MQL5 breakout strategy for CFDs in general.
In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI, just like in manual trading...
Some ignorance is still on my part. I see there are 105 pages of posts here, so perhaps an introduction to it all is in there.
It's not a martengale but a refill, I have a clear stop there, if there was no stop then I agree it's a bad habit ))))
...it's not averaging, it's refilling )))))
ahahaha