GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 105

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mixail789 mixajlof #:

Working off the analysis, at market close the market did pull to the upside, although it did pull a little below 2646.


Gold (in general all trades) actually stop 15-30 minutes before midnight. The last minutes are pulled, rearranging (mainly removing from the stack) limits, exclusively maker algorithms of brokers from small to prime.

don't be lazy, look at how the minutes look like at the very end of the day. At what point they even purely visually change the nature of the movement. Don't take them into analysis, you can say it's "non-market quotes"

 

Closed buy trades, now opened a limit trade on sell, let's see what happens )))))


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Closed buy trades, now opened a limit trade on sell, let's see what happens )))))


It worked out, 50% closed, stop at breakeven and let it go down


 

My thoughts on gold


 

I'll try to sell the gold


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I'll try to sell the gold


it's not called "sell gold", it' s called"gold averaging" :-) it's a bad habit that leads to a loss - it's martingale.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

it's not called "sell gold", it' s called"gold averaging" :-) it's a bad habit that leads to a loss - it's martingale.

I see a breakout strategy seems to be well established.

Can you advise on material that help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD ?

I have seen good breakout strategy MQL5 tutorials for CFDs in general.

In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI same as I would if I trade manually...

Some ignorance still on my part. I see there is 105 pages of posts so maybe the intro to it all is in there.

 
Gunnar Forsgren #:

I see that the breakout strategy seems to be well worked out.

Can you recommend material to help me build and fine tune such a strategy for GOLD?

I have seen good tutorials on MQL5 breakout strategy for CFDs in general.

In my EA I usually try to use combined readings of
ADX, WPR, Alligator(!) and RSI, just like in manual trading...

Some ignorance is still on my part. I see there are 105 pages of posts here, so perhaps an introduction to it all is in there.

It's not a martengale but a refill, I have a clear stop there, if there was no stop then I agree it's a bad habit ))))

 
I have a clear stop there, so it's not averaging, but refilling ))))
 
mixail789 mixajlof #:
...it's not averaging, it's refilling )))))

ahahaha

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