GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 29
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you're probably right 2020 is a very appropriate number
A little bit sold at 4370 roubles a gram, money needed . Not sure, but I think it will rise further. Consolidation for a few weeks.
you're probably right 2020 is a very appropriate number
A correction is coming, in my opinion. Wednesday 21:00
The news is already out of date, but interesting.
The news is already out of date, but interesting.
In the last crisis there were also rumours about gold-plated Wolfram ) Tail wagging the dog))
The last crisis also saw some gilded Wolfram thrown in the air ) Tail wagging the dog))
So I wonder if the gold was there at all or if it was stolen - where it was bought anyway...
So I wonder if the gold was there at all, or if it was stolen - where it was bought anyway...
Not so long ago, a retired top police officer was arrested in China. In his basement he had hundreds of kilograms, if not tons (I don't remember) of gold in bank bullion. The value is comparable to the GDP of small European countries.
A correction is coming, in my opinion. Wednesday 21:00
Where is this data coming from? Is someone going to sell?
after the last meeting (10 June) there was about a 3% correction. Then the scenarios get cloudy
A correction is coming, in my opinion. Wednesday 21:00
It's already 22, explain why they were expecting a correction at 21?
It's already 22, explain why they were expecting a correction at 21?
Not a correction at 21, but the publication of the results of the Fed meeting, to which gold reacts.
According to the results there is no reason for gold to fall, there is only reason for it to rise