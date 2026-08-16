GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 72
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А 0. Attach all known indicators to the chart, does not mean to trade on the system, it is mush
Your enemy is ignorance ! And hence your categorical judgement !
There is one single analysis system on all the charts: DML&EWA Technique!
It consists of two program modules: program-advisor Elliott Wave Maker and indicator WLM (metronome of wave levels), which does not predict anything, but only advises not to get down on the scale of wave markup!
Your enemy is ignorance ! And hence your categorical judgement !
There is one single analysis system on all the charts: DML&EWA Technique!
It consists of two program modules: program-advisor Elliott Wave Maker and indicator WLM (metronome of wave levels), which does not predict anything, but only advises not to get down on the scale of the wave markup!
The upside targets on the higher Minute wave level have not been met.
Price is tightly locked in the Andrews Pitchfork equilibrium channel of the Minuette wave level:
Forecasting is meaningless until out of the equilibrium channel, unless one considers the co-directional nature of the price movement at the 2-3 higher wave levels.
Who has any suggestions?
As of Monday +/-1875
Who has any suggestions?
Analysis:
Current analysis - trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....
Outlook - how long will the trend be down?..., I don't know ( I'm not Vanga)... We need to wait for the fastest indicator group to turn around to close the position...
Analysis:
Current analysis - trending downwards ( all indicators are down )....
Outlook - how long will the down trend last...?, I don't know ( I'm not Vanga)... We need to wait for the fastest indicator group to turn around to close the pose...
what indicators?
what are the indicators?
You can look in your profile. You seem to have been on the forum for a long time.
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you must have the same ones - I looked in your profile now, the names of the indicators are almost similar
There are no prerequisites for a fall in prices, except for an overly steep price
everyone sees it differently - if the price falls below 1840 and stays there, we can expect a drop to 1705.64
- but so far it looks like it wants to go up to 1967.52