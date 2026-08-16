GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 95

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

You can always see what you want to see on any of the timeframes on any indicator. But this is a consolation, not a signal or a call to action

You don't have to answer me, I'll do without.

For the very INattentive (you might say dumb), I suggest you reread the previous posts, where the "call to action" is very clearly spelled out.
 
Serqey Nikitin #:
For the very INattentive (you might say Dumb), I suggest you reread the previous posts, where the "call to action" is very clearly spelled out.

I told you not to reply.

Apart from insults, you're no more help than your rubbish indicators that redraw after 5-6 bars.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I told you not to reply.

Apart from your insults, you're as useless as your rubbish indicators...

And if you turn your head and think a little...?

Why should the author let stupidity pass to his personal address (link to post)...?

Is it then that every moron will express their stupidity without a response...?


About MY indicators... If you make such a claim, then post them here - let your peers evaluate their effectiveness... Or LESS?..., and it's all a smear, unsupported?...?

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

And if you turn your head and think a little...?

Why should the author skip the Stupidity in his personal address ( link to the post )...?

Is it then that every moron will express their stupidity without a response...?


About MY indicators ... If you say so, then post them here - let your colleagues evaluate their effectiveness ... Or LOVE? ... and all this is a libel, not confirmed by anything ...?

Removed from sale - can't skim them, read the reviews - you have them available, we've tested them before and there we described all the "benefits" of redrawing and the quality of the signals.

Rubbish is rubbish in Africa.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Removed from sale, read the reviews - you have them available, we have tested them before and there described all the "benefits" of the overshoot and the quality of the signals.

Rubbish is rubbish in Africa.

It's a libel, unconfirmed...

If you really "tested" my author's indicators, they would have been saved somewhere ...

Otherwise you are just a windbag...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

It's still a slander, unsubstantiated...

It's clear to everyone that if you ACTUALLY "tested" my author's indicators, you would have them somewhere...

Otherwise you're just a blabbermouth...

I didn't look long, I found the first one I came across... If you dig around, you may find some more...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

(***))) Trading Expert Advisors and Robots - ***or is there a magic one?

Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.05.02 11:52

It's all a trick - Sensei has no working TS and working indicator!

This indicator sometimes re-draws the 5th bar in history, and on a regular basis 2-3 bars

Do not believe the pretty pictures, it's just a story, online it does not work at all

Need more - is on the forum in other branches.

---

Settle down at last!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Didn't look long, found the first one I came across, but if you dig, you can find more

---

Settle down at last!

HILARIOUS!

"It's all a scam - Sensei doesn't have a working TS and a working indicator! "

Based on what facts can you say such nonsense...?

I've never seen the indicators... - that's one!

Of course I haven't tested them - that's two!

Repeating someone else's nonsense... - you can, if your own head does not work... - that's three!


This is called OBS - one granny said ... and every intelligence agency in the world repeated the news online and on TV ...

 

About the working TC...

I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...

But the results are noteworthy...


 
Serqey Nikitin #:

About the working TC...

I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...

But the results are worth noting...


at least we had a laugh :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

At least we had a laugh:-)

Actually, the Horse has more brains... But you can still kick his hooves to keep the blood flowing...

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