GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 95
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You can always see what you want to see on any of the timeframes on any indicator. But this is a consolation, not a signal or a call to action
You don't have to answer me, I'll do without.
For the very INattentive (you might say Dumb), I suggest you reread the previous posts, where the "call to action" is very clearly spelled out.
I told you not to reply.
Apart from insults, you're no more help than your rubbish indicators that redraw after 5-6 bars.
I told you not to reply.
Apart from your insults, you're as useless as your rubbish indicators...
And if you turn your head and think a little...?
Why should the author let stupidity pass to his personal address (link to post)...?
Is it then that every moron will express their stupidity without a response...?
About MY indicators... If you make such a claim, then post them here - let your peers evaluate their effectiveness... Or LESS?..., and it's all a smear, unsupported?...?
And if you turn your head and think a little...?
Why should the author skip the Stupidity in his personal address ( link to the post )...?
Is it then that every moron will express their stupidity without a response...?
About MY indicators ... If you say so, then post them here - let your colleagues evaluate their effectiveness ... Or LOVE? ... and all this is a libel, not confirmed by anything ...?
Removed from sale - can't skim them, read the reviews - you have them available, we've tested them before and there we described all the "benefits" of redrawing and the quality of the signals.
Rubbish is rubbish in Africa.
Removed from sale, read the reviews - you have them available, we have tested them before and there described all the "benefits" of the overshoot and the quality of the signals.
Rubbish is rubbish in Africa.
It's a libel, unconfirmed...
If you really "tested" my author's indicators, they would have been saved somewhere ...
Otherwise you are just a windbag...
It's still a slander, unsubstantiated...
It's clear to everyone that if you ACTUALLY "tested" my author's indicators, you would have them somewhere...
Otherwise you're just a blabbermouth...
I didn't look long, I found the first one I came across... If you dig around, you may find some more...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
(***))) Trading Expert Advisors and Robots - ***or is there a magic one?
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.05.02 11:52
It's all a trick - Sensei has no working TS and working indicator!
This indicator sometimes re-draws the 5th bar in history, and on a regular basis 2-3 bars
Do not believe the pretty pictures, it's just a story, online it does not work at all
Need more - is on the forum in other branches.
---
Settle down at last!
Didn't look long, found the first one I came across, but if you dig, you can find more
---
Settle down at last!
HILARIOUS!
"It's all a scam - Sensei doesn't have a working TS and a working indicator! "
Based on what facts can you say such nonsense...?
I've never seen the indicators... - that's one!
Of course I haven't tested them - that's two!
Repeating someone else's nonsense... - you can, if your own head does not work... - that's three!
This is called OBS - one granny said ... and every intelligence agency in the world repeated the news online and on TV ...
About the working TC...
I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...
But the results are noteworthy...
About the working TC...
I didn't want to publish anything so as not to be seen as making excuses...
But the results are worth noting...
at least we had a laugh :-)
At least we had a laugh:-)
Actually, the Horse has more brains... But you can still kick his hooves to keep the blood flowing...