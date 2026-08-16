GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 43

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Serqey Nikitin:
You've made me look so fluffy, soft and polite...
Come on, Nikita, why are you playing games? Everyone understands, it's not the first year you've been here.
 
So 1890 already, a pullback, or down further?
 
Going well, stopping at support at 1863 and then going down
 

Morning publication

XAUUSD returns to the option of forming an extended correction as a horizontal triangle

The model is formed just perfectly and the targets of the downward movement to the support zone block of the uncertainty channel are clearly traceable.
The only "problem" appears to be the levels of the previous local lows.


On the chart everything looks beautiful, too beautiful to believe that it is.
I am always confused by perfect patterns: everyone sees them, so those who see the orders placed also see them.
A holy cause to spoil the feast for most !

So let's take a closer look at the pros and cons, as well as the alternative.


Pro!

  1. The area of initial support as the Schiff's end line has been broken through.
  2. The area of steady support as the lower boundary of the equilibrium channel - broken through.
  3. The structure of the horizontal triangle is fully consistent with the properties of the model and coincides with the structure of the extended correction of the metronome indicator of wave levels.
  4. The logical target zone is the end line of Andrews' correction pitchfork of the Minute wave level.
    Which coincides with the channel forming A_C//B and A_C/D.
  5. The intermediate support levels are the levels of the previous local lows.
  6. AGAINST it, except that everything is too obvious and beautiful.
    An alternative option of the mark-up (see the chart on the right) is that a support zone has been reached around which an upward reversal can be formed.
    That is, the top of the wave-(E ) of the junior wave level SubMicro will be formed and the ascending wave-[c] Micro will begin to form as a more complex variant of an extended correction.
    This variant as a check should by no means be discounted.
 
Igor Bebeshin:

Well said, not a few. I should add, there is no classic attempt to break the historical high, without it it is too early to talk about a reversal, there might be an upward spurt, apparently there will be an attempt later, the movement has started, it's already good.

 

The gold/euro deal:


 
Александр:

A gold/euro deal:


Do you like modelling deals, or is there an interest of your own?

 
Igor Bebeshin:

Morning publication

XAUUSD returns to the option of forming an extended correction as a horizontal triangle

The model is formed just perfectly and the targets of the downward movement to the support zone block of the uncertainty channel are clearly traceable.
The only "problem" appears to be the levels of the previous local lows.


On the chart everything looks beautiful, too beautiful to believe that it is.
I am always confused by perfect patterns: everyone sees them, so those who see the orders placed also see them.
A holy cause to spoil the feast for most !

So let's take a closer look at the pros and cons as well as the alternative.


Pro!

  1. The area of initial support as the Schiff's end line has been broken through.
  2. The area of steady support as the lower boundary of the equilibrium channel - broken through.
  3. The structure of the horizontal triangle is fully consistent with the properties of the model and coincides with the structure of the extended correction of the metronome indicator of wave levels.
  4. The logical target zone is the end line of Andrews' correction pitchfork of the Minute wave level.
    Which coincides with the channel forming A_C//B and A_C/D.
  5. The intermediate support levels are the levels of the previous local lows.
  6. AGAINST it, except that everything is too obvious and beautiful.
    An alternative option of the mark-up (see the chart on the right) is that a support zone has been reached around which an upward reversal can be formed.
    That is, the top of the wave-(E ) of the junior wave level SubMicro will be formed and the ascending wave-[c] Micro will begin to form as a more complex variant of an extended correction.
    This variant as a reference should by no means be discounted.

Shit.

I thought you were supposed to buy gold at $1,800 an ounce. No?

 
I thought a drawing of a TU-134 was the hardest thing I've ever seen)))
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Fucking hell.

I thought you had to buy gold at $1,800 an ounce. No?

Sell it at 1921)))

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