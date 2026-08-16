GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 89

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Gold miner NEM shares have done well with gold today


 

The XAUEUR deal


 

Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's leading gold producers GOLD


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's leading gold producers GOLD


I see you're a gold digger.)
 
diman1982 #:
I see you're a gold digger.)

A little bit )

 
Where do we go from here?
 

The main point for a Trader is when to be in the market, and when to fix a position and stay out of the market...?

And these moments each Trader decides for himself!


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XAU\USD-H4 target 1872.23

XAUUSDH4 1872.23

 

AU shares deal AngloGold Ashanti is South Africa's third-largest mining company, behind Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:
Where do we go from here?

With a high probability so far up.

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