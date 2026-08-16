GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 89
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Gold miner NEM shares have done well with gold today
The XAUEUR deal
Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's leading gold producers GOLD
Barrick Gold Corporation is a Canadian mining company and one of the world's leading gold producers GOLD
I see you're a gold digger.)
A little bit )
The main point for a Trader is when to be in the market, and when to fix a position and stay out of the market...?
And these moments each Trader decides for himself!
XAU\USD-H4 target 1872.23
AU shares deal AngloGold Ashanti is South Africa's third-largest mining company, behind Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining
Where do we go from here?
With a high probability so far up.