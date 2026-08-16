GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 54
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Jealousy boiling over? ;)))
♪ Pour it in a cup and drink it, don't sweat it ♪
♪ and it'll go away ♪// with greed and excitement I advise you to do the same...
Jealous of what, Lech? You have not confirmed anything yet, you are just talking.
If you can't even read the name, then you're pissed.
go on, i like that you're jealous
and by the way, monitoring can not keep up with the number of deals and can not disable the display of deals
I don't want to show the trades and therefore the strategy
;)
to stomp - to stomp to 1909.13
and here's my robot, he's gonna blow me away.
doesn't seem to have drained - today most likely up to here 1889.49 and back up
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I don't understand one thing - why positions were closed down - there is no close on the signal in the settings.
- I should have closed everything in profit
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i understand why it happened - i had a profit of 130 000 - so he took this amount and closed positions
And the balance - was supposed to close when it reached 300 000 - but I was minus 40 000 - on a stop out received.
I would have thought there was something wrong with the robot.
Hi all. XAU/GBP and XAU/CHF trades:
XAU / GBP
XAU / CHF
Hi all. Deals on XAU/GBP and XAU/CHF:
Well done ! - I wonder what you would like to hear?
Well done! - I wonder what you would like to hear?
Gold is a bit of a mess. It seems like it wanted to go up, now it wants to go back down
It's probably going to go down from 1900.90 to 1838.00
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I'm staying up to 1900.90 for now - there's a trap, hopefully they won't forget to take me down with them
Gold is a bit of a mess. It seems that it wanted to go up and now it wants to go back down.....
Yes, the gold is not confused, even if you follow the simplified version of the mark-up - the target of the upward movement of this year has been reached, then correction is ahead:
If we take the more complicated version:
Although, judging by the fact that the second wave was an extended correction, the fourth wave will be deep, but not with such targets as on the chart above
Here is a graph of the price of gold over 100 years. It might be interesting for someone to look at.
Here is a graph of the price of gold over 100 years. It might be interesting for someone to look at.
You can see from the chart that something is going to happen and the price is likely to go down.