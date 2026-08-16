GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 115
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For me, it's just what the weekly chart shows.
It all depends on the strategy and its settings.
My trend is also determined on the weekly chart:
Current state - trending up ( all indicators are in plus ), but a pullback so far ( see post #1127 )...
And on 20.04.2025 there was already such a strong pullback, but the trend continued....
Everyone works according to his strategy...
Everyone works according to his strategy...
Roger that.
I guess that your only remaining decision is whether to call the bottom and jump in or wait for upturn confirmation.
I guess the only solution you have left is to call a bottom and jump in or wait for confirmation of an upward move.
There are ALWAYS options.
It is desirable to choose an OPTIMAL solution that combines reliability, stability and profit... For this purpose, testing for a period of at least 2 years is mandatory, and for this you need an Expert Advisor....
There are options EVERYWHERE.
One of the possible options is to work on a mini-trend ( M20 ) :
All indicators are in plus - the trend is up...
All indicators are in the negative - the trend is down...
The strategy belongs to intraday... It can be used only in the direction of a global trend, for example W1..., but it can also be used in the direction of a trend on H8 or H12.... ( at the Trader's discretion )....
One of the possible options is to work on a mini-trend ( M20 ) :
All indicators are in plus - the trend is up....
All indicators are in the negative - the trend is down....
The strategy belongs to intraday... It can be used only in the direction of the global trend, for example W1..., but it can also be used in the direction of the trend on H8 or H12.... ( at the Trader's discretion )....
Continuation of the analysis on the M20 chart:
The current state is trending upwards....
There are options EVERYWHERE.
It is desirable to choose the OPTIMAL solution that combines reliability, stability and profit... For this purpose - testing for a period of at least 2 years is mandatory, and for this you need an advisor....
What other options are possible?...
As everyone understands, there are many options!
For example, working on the M4 chart, like a scalp:
The conditions for opening and closing a position are the same as before....
Current trend condition - upward trend, but so far a pullback (ind. 3 and 4 in minus)....
Conclusions: room for creativity!
Conclusions: room for creativity!
You certainly get the gold ⭐ for creativity. So far in this thread, you've posted a 6 hour chart, an 8 hour chart, a 3 hour chart, a 2 hour chart, a weekly chart, a 20 minute chart, and a 4 minute chart.
You definitely get gold ⭐ for creativity. So far in this thread you have posted a 6 hour chart, 8 hour chart, 3 hour chart, 2 hour chart, weekly chart, 20 minute chart and 4 minute chart.
My strategy is universal, i.e. it shows SIGNALS with the same settings on any timeframe, or other pair....
So, it is not difficult to show the charts, if there is a desire to copy them.... So the award is not deserved....
My strategy is universal, i.e. it shows SIGNALS with the same settings on any timeframe, or any other pair....
Therefore, it is not difficult to show the charts, if you want to copy them.... So the award is not deserved....
Current market condition :
Trending upwards - all indicators are in plus....