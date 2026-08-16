GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 61
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Apparently someone is shopping there?
Who could be buying there? Maybe the opposite, there is no one in the market, so it is standing still, look at the charts of all pairs
Just hitting the 1850-1860 level. He wants to go down.
Looked at it, it doesn't seem to want to go down, but it's aiming upwards nicely
Looked like he doesn't want to go down, but he's aiming up nicely.
Not at the moment.
Not now.
I just got into a buying spree on it
I just got into a buying spree on it
Friday night to Monday? Best wishes for success.
Friday night to Monday night? I wish you success.
Thought so too )
Took the legitimate 2.5 quid and we'll see on Monday
Thought so too )
Took the legitimate 2.5 quid, and we'll see from Monday.
:)
Closed the trade earlier than planned (( The going was good. Been waiting a few days for an entry point and this is bullshit!!! Looking at the candlesticks there is a feeling that gold was not traded today and yesterday at all !!!
Closed the trade earlier than planned (( The going was good. Been waiting a few days for an entry point and this is bullshit!!! Looking at the candlesticks, there is a feeling that gold today and yesterday was not traded at all!!!
Like... If there is a candle, it means there was volume, if there was volume, there was a trade.
Looking at the current chart, there should be a good movement.
P.S. Looking at the studs, there are more buyers than sellers