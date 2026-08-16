GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 81
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Mikhail Simakov:
Screenshot_20210612-134803.png
Rock painting - "What I see, I sing!"...
You can make up a thousand of such rulers there... and the trend is still going on...
Five candles below is exactly the same situation..., and five candles below is the same... And you want to tell me that the last artwork is ACTUALLY a reversal?...
how gold should be traded
how to trade gold
Correct: open a position at the beginning of a trend and CLOSE the position when it reverses... And that's it - no extra gestures, and minimal risk.
And everything else - this is from lack of confidence in their abilities to determine the trend...
how to trade gold
Yeah, well, it seems so easy when you look at it afterwards!
Rock painting - "What I see, I sing!"...
You can make up a thousand of these rulers there... and the trend is still going on...
Five candles below is the same situation..., and five candles below is the same... And you want to tell me that the last artwork is a REAL reversal?...
Make at least one false line on an uptrend(crossing the line connecting the last two minima on the daily bars). And this line is only one of the factors
Make an argument that the trend will not continue further... Your SUBJECTIVE WISHS can be skipped...
I'm telling you, the cards confirm it and I've flipped a coin five times.
I think gold will stay sideways until the FOMC or the Biden-Putin meeting
Is this where the "funny pictures" competition is going on ? :-)
personal opinion - a correction to 1880. How further, depends on how exactly and how fast the correction will go. And in general the trend is down (general "overshoot" at the top).
It's a pity the targets are outside the permissible MM (grey on the picture)