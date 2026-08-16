GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 81

New comment
 

Mikhail Simakov

Screenshot_20210612-134803.png

Rock painting - "What I see, I sing!"...

You can make up a thousand of such rulers there... and the trend is still going on...

Five candles below is exactly the same situation..., and five candles below is the same... And you want to tell me that the last artwork is ACTUALLY a reversal?...

 

how gold should be traded

Files:
fm6G2wYXf1j.png  87 kb
 
webgopnik:

how to trade gold

Correct: open a position at the beginning of a trend and CLOSE the position when it reverses... And that's it - no extra gestures, and minimal risk.

And everything else - this is from lack of confidence in their abilities to determine the trend...

[Deleted]  
webgopnik:

how to trade gold

Yeah, well, it seems so easy when you look at it afterwards!

XAUUSDM5

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Rock painting - "What I see, I sing!"...

You can make up a thousand of these rulers there... and the trend is still going on...

Five candles below is the same situation..., and five candles below is the same... And you want to tell me that the last artwork is a REAL reversal?...

Draw at least one false on an uptrend(crossing a straight line connecting the last two lows on the daily bars). And this ruler is only one of the factors
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Make at least one false line on an uptrend(crossing the line connecting the last two minima on the daily bars). And this line is only one of the factors
Make a case that the trend will not continue further... Your SUBJECTIVE WANTS can be skipped...
 
Serqey Nikitin:
Make an argument that the trend will not continue further... Your SUBJECTIVE WISHS can be skipped...

I'm telling you, the cards confirm it and I've flipped a coin five times.

 
I think gold will remain sideways until FOMC or Biden-Putin meeting
 
webgopnik:
I think gold will stay sideways until the FOMC or the Biden-Putin meeting
Yeah yeah, and then like fuckin' hell.
 

Is this where the "funny pictures" competition is going on ? :-)



personal opinion - a correction to 1880. How further, depends on how exactly and how fast the correction will go. And in general the trend is down (general "overshoot" at the top).

It's a pity the targets are outside the permissible MM (grey on the picture)

1...747576777879808182838485868788...139
New comment