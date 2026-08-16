GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 100
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I think this will do - before the GLOBAL take-off.Thanks for your indictor :))
like this
While I'm in profit, I'll move the stop to the buoy.
And then the cat will dance around.
XAUJPY trade
My thoughts on gold.
Out-of-risk deal for NEM gold miner
Out-of-risk deal for NEM gold miner
NEM gold mining company shares go with gold to target
VIX on gold (GVZ)
XAUUSD deal