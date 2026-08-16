GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 100

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I think this will do - before the GLOBAL take-off.

Thanks for your indictor :))
 
Alexander Ivanov #:

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Sell it! I'm very happy!
 

While I'm in profit, I'll move the stop to the buoy.

And then the cat will dance around.

 

XAUJPY trade


 

My thoughts on gold.


 

Out-of-risk deal for NEM gold miner


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Out-of-risk deal for NEM gold miner


NEM gold mining company shares go with gold to target


 

VIX on gold (GVZ)


 

XAUUSD deal


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