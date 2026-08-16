GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 94
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Gold looks like it's going down.
Strong rise in the US stock market confirms
XAUUSDH2 Target 1948.69
you again?
looks like it's going down again today.
The 1900 level is a long way off.
1925 to 1915 range looks quite achievablewe're talking GOLD-6.22
Analysis on gold ( general trend on W1 ):
The current state is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )...
Optimal option - outside the market..., to wait for the reversal of ALL indices in one direction...
But trading strategies are many and varied, including work on pullbacks.... or scalping, when the presence of a trend is irrelevant...
XAUUSDH2 Target 1948.69
Some news has come out - gold might go down in price, probably? The forecast is annulled!
Analysis on gold ( general trend on W1 ):
The current state is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )...
Optimal option - outside the market..., to wait for the reversal of ALL indices in one direction...
But trading strategies are many and varied, including work on pullbacks.... or scalping, when the presence of a trend does not matter ...
Is w1 still flat ?
Determining the GENERAL trend is not an unambiguous question...
In theory, the bigger the chart to determine the general trend, the RELIABILITY of the strategy.
This is all true, but in practice, each trader chooses his own graph ... Since most traders do not like the big delay Signals and, therefore, a rare trade ...
EXAMPLE (for this gold strategy):
W1 - flat
D1 - flat
H12 - flat
H8 - up trend
H6 - up trend
H4 - flat
H3 - flat
H2 - flat
Determining the GENERAL trend is not an unambiguous issue...
Ideally, the bigger the chart for determining the general trend, the RELIABILITY of the strategy.
This is what the strategy looks like on H8:
Current state - trending upwards ( all ind. on the plus side )...
This is what the strategy looks like on H8:
The current state is trending upwards ( all ind. are on the plus side )...
On any of the timeframes on any indicator you can always see what you want to see. But this is a comfort, not a signal and not a call to action
You don't have to answer me, I'll dispense with it.