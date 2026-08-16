GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 94

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Gold looks like it's going down.

Strong rise in the US stock market confirms

[Deleted]  

XAUUSDH2 Target 1948.69

1948.69

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

you again?

Hi
 

looks like it's going down again today.

The 1900 level is a long way off.

1925 to 1915 range looks quite achievable

we're talking GOLD-6.22
 

Analysis on gold ( general trend on W1 ):

The current state is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )...

Optimal option - outside the market..., to wait for the reversal of ALL indices in one direction...


But trading strategies are many and varied, including work on pullbacks.... or scalping, when the presence of a trend is irrelevant...

[Deleted]  
SanAlex #:

XAUUSDH2 Target 1948.69

Some news has come out - gold might go down in price, probably? The forecast is annulled!

XAUUSDH2.png

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Analysis on gold ( general trend on W1 ):

The current state is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )...

Optimal option - outside the market..., to wait for the reversal of ALL indices in one direction...


But trading strategies are many and varied, including work on pullbacks.... or scalping, when the presence of a trend does not matter ...

Still flat on w1 ?
Write when the signal appears ?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Is w1 still flat ?
Write when the signal appears ?

Determining the GENERAL trend is not an unambiguous question...

In theory, the bigger the chart to determine the general trend, the RELIABILITY of the strategy.

This is all true, but in practice, each trader chooses his own graph ... Since most traders do not like the big delay Signals and, therefore, a rare trade ...

EXAMPLE (for this gold strategy):

W1 - flat

D1 - flat

H12 - flat

H8 - up trend

H6 - up trend

H4 - flat

H3 - flat

H2 - flat

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Determining the GENERAL trend is not an unambiguous issue...

Ideally, the bigger the chart for determining the general trend, the RELIABILITY of the strategy.


This is what the strategy looks like on H8:

Current state - trending upwards ( all ind. on the plus side )...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

This is what the strategy looks like on H8:

The current state is trending upwards ( all ind. are on the plus side )...

On any of the timeframes on any indicator you can always see what you want to see. But this is a comfort, not a signal and not a call to action

You don't have to answer me, I'll dispense with it.

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