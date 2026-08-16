GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 70
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И? The vaccine comes out, gold goes down. Why should stocks fall?
The second-tier risk is a shortage of working capital in a long crisis. this crisis is long.
off-topic comment.
about beer maybe of course. but bubble 29 and 39 are very much on point. covid and bubble. covid comes as an umbrella.
about beer maybe of course. but bubble 29 and 39 are very much on point. covid and bubble. covid comes as an umbrella.
An even worse analogy: a bubble and a covid. The topic of gold
the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.
the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.
Your posts are blowing my mind.
It's not the brain's fault. The brain is to blame) There would have been a bubble crisis in 21, with too many new innovations (AI among them) raising money, unproven. It started early because of covid lockdowns. Gold, as a first-tier asset, is a priori on the rise. it seems simple).
the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.
If you draw parallels; World War I and the Spanish war knocked out a large population and drove the price of gold down, after a small rise, the stock market bubble of the 20s stopped the rise because it was more profitable to invest in stocks, the great depression raised the price of gold, World War II drove it down again, there is definitely a connection)
gold marks the top
Why do you think stocks should collapse?
Of course they should. The bubble can't inflate indefinitely and it's already on the verge of doing so.
Here's a thoughtful article: https://zen.yandex.ru/media/zolotoy_zapas/piat-grafikov-zolota-na-kotorye-neobhodimo-vzglianut-5fa14ed6feef0b1a81e4bec6