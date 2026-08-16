GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 70

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VVT:

И? The vaccine comes out, gold goes down. Why should stocks fall?

The second-tier risk is a shortage of working capital in a long crisis. this crisis is long.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
off-topic comment.

about beer maybe of course. but bubble 29 and 39 are very much on point. covid and bubble. covid comes as an umbrella.

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:

about beer maybe of course. but bubble 29 and 39 are very much on point. covid and bubble. covid comes as an umbrella.

An even worse analogy: bubble and covid. The theme is gold.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
An even worse analogy: a bubble and a covid. The topic of gold

the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:

the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.

The brain is bursting from your posts
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Your posts are blowing my mind.

It's not the brain's fault. The brain is to blame) There would have been a bubble crisis in 21, with too many new innovations (AI among them) raising money, unproven. It started early because of covid lockdowns. Gold, as a first-tier asset, is a priori on the rise. it seems simple).

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

the gold bubble is always connected. When it bursts or deflates.

If you draw parallels; World War I and the Spanish war knocked out a large population and drove the price of gold down, after a small rise, the stock market bubble of the 20s stopped the rise because it was more profitable to invest in stocks, the great depression raised the price of gold, World War II drove it down again, there is definitely a connection)

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gold marks the top

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XAUUSDH1.png  60 kb
 
VVT:

Why do you think stocks should collapse?

Of course they should. The bubble can't inflate indefinitely and it's already on the verge of doing so.

Here's a thoughtful article: https://zen.yandex.ru/media/zolotoy_zapas/piat-grafikov-zolota-na-kotorye-neobhodimo-vzglianut-5fa14ed6feef0b1a81e4bec6

Пять графиков золота, на которые необходимо взглянуть
Пять графиков золота, на которые необходимо взглянуть
  • 2020.11.03
  • Золотой Запас
  • zen.yandex.ru
Профессиональный инвестор и аналитик Марин Катуза анализирует пять графиков золота и отвечает на вопрос, какую пользу из них может извлечь инвестор в условиях сегодняшней нестабильности. Приведенный ниже график показывает, как соотношение цены одной унции золота и ценового уровня S&P 500 менялось на протяжении многих лет. Данные построены на...
 
Gold rises when the printing press is turned on. If the covid stifles all winter, countries will have to print paper. That alone will cause the metal to rise.
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