GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 35

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The rules of entry: grenade, assault rifle, me. The main thing is not to mix it up.
 
Shit, buy a dollar, sell the rest, of course )
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Алексей Тарабанов:
Entry rules: grenade, assault rifle, me. The main thing is not to mix it up.

Then there's no one to say hello to, is there? Or paintball/strikeball?

 
gobirzharf:

Then there's no one to say hello to, is there? Or paintball/Strikeball?

Paintball.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Rules of entry: grenade, submachine gun, self. The main thing is not to get it mixed up.

The entire financial market, any: grenade, itself, machine

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The whole financial market, any: Grenade, myself, machine gun

Confused: Grenade, machine gun, myself. Dead, sorry.

 
First throw a grenade, then fire a machine gun, then go in yourself.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The whole financial market, any: grenade, itself, machine gun

What did Vinnitsa want?

 

Closed another gold deal. TIME !


 
Александр:

Closed another gold deal. TIME !


Congratulations.

Next entry point is 1750-1800 if you like playing this asset. After that it's 2400.

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