GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 35
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Entry rules: grenade, assault rifle, me. The main thing is not to mix it up.
Then there's no one to say hello to, is there? Or paintball/strikeball?
Then there's no one to say hello to, is there? Or paintball/Strikeball?
Paintball.
Rules of entry: grenade, submachine gun, self. The main thing is not to get it mixed up.
The entire financial market, any: grenade, itself, machine
The whole financial market, any: Grenade, myself, machine gun
Confused: Grenade, machine gun, myself. Dead, sorry.
The whole financial market, any: grenade, itself, machine gun
What did Vinnitsa want?
Closed another gold deal. TIME !
Closed another gold deal. TIME !
Congratulations.
Next entry point is 1750-1800 if you like playing this asset. After that it's 2400.