GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 74

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Who had a spike in gold and to what level?

Something strange about it


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Who had a spike in gold and to what level?

Something strange about it


wasn't, but that's no indicator.

And about the weirdness it's worth watching XAUAUD, it's not really (not at all) cross. And watch the news from Sydney.

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Out of the arse - you have to change tactics urgently.

XAUUSDM15

Files:
XAUUSDM30.png  52 kb
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Who had a spike in gold and to what level?

Something strange about it.


Yeah also, cut the trawlers and break-even... and it's like a 3 wave down, same thing on silver, I'm standing there... seems like less bail and more profit...

Spielbergen

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Сергей Криушин:

Yeah also, cut the trawlers and break-even... well kinda like the 3rd wave down worked, same thing on silver, I'm standing there... like less bail and more profit...


Silver and gold have to buy
 

The bitcoin also rallied well... maybe the next record will show...

jerk bat

 

Gold on H4 is unclear on bar closures. Bars may be different in different time zones, but the essence is the same. Unclear mood of the players.

XAUUSD_4.

 
The Canadian has put everything on hold............... another manipulation to strengthen the dollar... yeah, who knows it's going to happen - they are making billions in profits....
 

Uladzimir Izerski:

The incomprehensible mood of the players.


Whatever the "players' mood", the price MAKES EVERYTHING: fundamental news, speculation, force majeure, cross rates, etc., etc.


A pair reversal MUST be DIFFICTED by FACTS - by indicator reversals...


If the indicators are dumb, that's your problem - look for normal indicators..., or, better yet, develop them yourself...

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Serqey Nikitin:

Whatever the "mood of the players", price MAKES EVERYTHING: fundamental news, speculation, force majeure, cross rates, etc. etc.


A pair reversal MUST be DIFFICTED by FACTS - by indicator reversals...


If the indicators are dumb, that's your problem - look for normal indicators..., or, better yet, develop them yourself...

Anyone who trades on indicators loses, because they show what was
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