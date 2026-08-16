GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 74
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Who had a spike in gold and to what level?
Something strange about it
Who had a spike in gold and to what level?
Something strange about it
wasn't, but that's no indicator.
And about the weirdness it's worth watching XAUAUD, it's not really (not at all) cross. And watch the news from Sydney.
Out of the arse - you have to change tactics urgently.
Who had a spike in gold and to what level?
Something strange about it.
Yeah also, cut the trawlers and break-even... and it's like a 3 wave down, same thing on silver, I'm standing there... seems like less bail and more profit...
Yeah also, cut the trawlers and break-even... well kinda like the 3rd wave down worked, same thing on silver, I'm standing there... like less bail and more profit...
The bitcoin also rallied well... maybe the next record will show...
Gold on H4 is unclear on bar closures. Bars may be different in different time zones, but the essence is the same. Unclear mood of the players.
.
Uladzimir Izerski:
The incomprehensible mood of the players.
Whatever the "players' mood", the price MAKES EVERYTHING: fundamental news, speculation, force majeure, cross rates, etc., etc.
A pair reversal MUST be DIFFICTED by FACTS - by indicator reversals...
If the indicators are dumb, that's your problem - look for normal indicators..., or, better yet, develop them yourself...
Whatever the "mood of the players", price MAKES EVERYTHING: fundamental news, speculation, force majeure, cross rates, etc. etc.
A pair reversal MUST be DIFFICTED by FACTS - by indicator reversals...
If the indicators are dumb, that's your problem - look for normal indicators..., or, better yet, develop them yourself...