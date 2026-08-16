GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 117
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For someone who has no other methods of analysis than three or four redraw indicators, their value is no higher than a coin flip.
A small MATHEMATICAL prediction - you can compare it with the previous one ( post #1155 ):
The trend is up... as much as individual individuals would like it to be.....
On D1 - trend up...
On H12 - trending up...
On H8 - trending up...
On H6 - trending up...
On H4 - trending up...
H3 is trending up...
On H2 - trending up....
P.S. Each trader chooses his own analysis according to the degree of understanding of the problem...
Automatic translation from English -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Forex forecast
Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.18 13:02
News is different from forecasts, and forecasts are different from technical analysis.
Here is how I understand it:
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Forecasts. You follow some system, which for you is a "black box" and cannot be revealed publicly. You simply believe this unknown system/person/trader/programmer who makes predictions for you. The forecasts are made without any alternatives, e.g.: "buy EUR/USD at 1.2440 now/tomorrow at 10am etc".
The situation is similar with weather forecasts (for example, no one is responsible for false signals). There are free and commercial forecasts.
Technical analysis. The specialist uses indicators and/or price movement analysis to perform technical analysis that describes the market situation in the past and also explains the price movement in the future, taking into account alternative scenarios. For example: "if the price breaks this level, then...", alternatively: if the price crosses this level, then.....
In this case, technical analysis acts as a science that anyone can replicate in MT4/MT5 and you always have a choice of what to do (buy, sell or do nothing).
There are free technical analysis and commercial technical analysis.
Important difference between forecast and technical analysis:
Some websites and sources publish articles with the word "Forecast", but if you look at these articles, you will realise that it is just technical analysis.
Analysts (people who provide technical analysis) consider forecasts/forecasters to be a scam in the Forex market (so, in fact, they dislike each other).
Forecasts will in any case be considered as commercially promoted advertising (technical analysis and forecasts cannot be in the same sub-forum because of the differences between them: technical analysis is a science, while forecasts are a commercial or promotional service).
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I mean, if someone posts a link to a site with forex forecasts/trading signals and so on (and if it's a real forecast without technical analysis), then your thread will be deleted, sorry.
Automatic translation from English -
Someone else's forecast is good because you can always compare it with your own forecast....
But it is still better to rely on your own forecast..., otherwise you will never improve your professional level....
The forecast is already good in that you can always compare it with your forecast....
But it is still better to rely on YOUR forecast..., otherwise you will never improve your professional level....
Yes, any user can make a forecast for himself, but if this forecast is public, it is a different story, and it is very easy to distinguish a forecast from technical analysis:
Users who professionally do technical analysis consider public forecasts as a kind of fraud.
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For information.
Users who professionally do technical analyses - consider public predictions as a kind of fraud.
Any post on the forum can be considered "as a kind of fraud"....
And each trader decides the LEVEL of confidence in this or that information....
Reprints from the English forum - in no way increase the confidence in this information!
Any post on the forum can be regarded "as a kind of fraud"....
And each trader CAN decide the LEVEL of confidence in this or that information....
Reprints from the English forum - in no way increase the confidence in this information!
I haven't written anything new here. This is common knowledge, which you yourself know very well - post #1167
I will repeat once again: "Each trader decides the LEVEL of trust in this or that information"....
What is not clear here?...?
Let me repeat: "Each trader decides on the LEVEL of trust in this or that information"....
What is not clear here?...?
On serious resources - all this is regulated, that is - a trader is not left "alone" with a forecast, which was made by someone under the guise of "technical analysis" for self-promotion, for example, using some non-public indicators and without alternative analysis.
Let me remind you: technical analysis is a science, but forecasting is not.
This is all regulated here, on the MQL5 portal.
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It is strange for me to explain all this to you, as I am 100% sure that you know it all.
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I have already mentioned that some respected sites (and users) use the word "forecast", but upon detailed examination we will realise that this is technical analysis (and the word "forecast" was used based on the marketing situation).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD
Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.24 09:17I have not written anything new here. This is common knowledge, which you yourself know very well - post #1167