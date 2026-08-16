GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 110
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Gold investors got their arse slapped today, taking them to their stops. What do we think?
Gold investors got their arse slapped today, taking them to their stops. What do we think?
Jumped in on the buy on gold
On the second round, but still gold went to the first target.
Everything was quite predictable, strictly according to techanalysis..... No force majeure!
A little analysis:
All indicators are in plus - it means the trend direction is upwards....
The fact that there were pullbacks, so the whole financial market is based on alternation of trend movement and pullbacks..., why should we be surprised?...?
Gold a new all-time high.
Gold is unstoppable.
Gold is unstoppable.
I hope you're not interfering with the bullish movement.
Do you think Gold's $100 crash is coming? I'm really waiting for this and I think it will happen in the near future, it cannot increase forever.
I hope you didn't interfere with the HUNT movement.
Absolutely not.)
Do you think a $100 gold crash is coming? I'm really looking forward to it and I think it will happen in the near future, it can't go up forever.
This year I don't think it's likely