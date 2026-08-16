GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 98
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GOLD-6.22 all indications are down today
there were comments about overbidding, and now you deny them?
The fact that there are indicators is confirmed by my analyses!
And the same goes for the newbies who do not understand how the indicators work and how to use them...
The same goes for the newbies who do not understand how the indicators work and their application ... Another thing that amazes me is the repetition of nonsense without checking these indicators in the tester ...
In addition, without understanding the match: you can't shoot a normal gun underwater...
Analysis on gold:
Flat continues...
Optimal option is to wait for ALL indicators to turn in one direction...
After the market opening, the actual level of 1920 is obtained
1900 if not today then the other day is highly probable.
p.s.
technical indicators will wake up later they are still in a flat
technical indicators will wake up later, they are still in a flat period
It is clear to any "reasonable" person: if this old stuff, which is more than 50 years old, worked RIGHT, then half of all traders would have been millionaires long ago...
CONCLUSION: Normal traders develop their indicators for profitable trading!
The fact that there are indicators is confirmed by my analyses!
And the overbidding is said by novices who do not understand the work of the indicators and their use ...
The same goes for the newbies who do not understand how the indicators work and their application ... Another thing that amazes me is that they repeat nonsense without checking these indicators in the tester ...
Also, without understanding the match: you can't shoot an ordinary gun underwater...
Do you think everyone here is stupid?
last 4 pages, 2 screenshots of W1 redraw, show me?
Do you take everyone here for fools?
the last 4 pages, 2 screenshots of W1 redraw, show?
I may have applied an old template with different settings... It happens...
But I like your observation!
Actually, on large charts ( H8 ... W1 ... MN ... ) there are no overdraws in principle ... And I don't work with small charts ( pipsing, scalping ...), so I'm not interested in all this stuff ...
Continuation of my EA with MY indicators:
Continuation of my EA with MY indicators:
where is the "mirror" real one :)
I've been working with my EA for a long time now, but I'm not sure what to do with it.
I once raised a billion and a half on a demo opener - when I debugged the EA, but for some reason I could not find my name on the Forbes list.
and where the "mirrored" real one is :)
for example, you could open for 24 hours in the signals
so everyone will shut up :) including meI once made $1.5 billion on a tear-off demo - when I was debugging an advisor
So where's your "billion and a half" on the "mirror" real one...?
Kindergarten - trousers on straps!...