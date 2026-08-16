GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 108
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I will risk to sell from 2629, if there will be a deeper correction, I will look for sales around 2650.
Attempt #2 for sale
I will risk to sell from 2629, if there will be a deeper correction, I will look for sales around 2650.
Why risk it? When you can buy and not worry.
Why take the risk? When you can buy it and not worry about it.
I agree, good idea, somewhere around 2500-2300 I'll do that.
I agree, good idea, I'll do it around 2500-2300.
When the price goes below 2000, why trade against the grain? Where did you get the trend down from? And the correction up?
When the price goes below 2,000, why trade against the grain? Where'd you get the trend down? And the correction up?
It's the scale you're looking at, the time factor is important.
It's the scale you're looking at, the time factor is also important.
You misunderstand me. If we wait for buying from 2300 from current levels, the price will go even lower, I think it is better to look for a buy entry from current levels.
It's the scale you're looking at, the time factor is also important.
2650 plus or minus 30% a day is like two fingers on the pavement. In numbers, it's 800. 1850- 2650 -3450.Mementomori.
You don't understand me. If we wait for buying from 2300 from current levels, the price will go even lower.
Globally, gold starts to grow after the drawdown, so from the investment point of view it should be considered for buying after the correction
Globally, gold starts to grow after the drawdown, so from the investment point of view it should be considered for buying after the correction
According to your picture, I think we should not expect a serious correction earlier than 4200 per ounce.