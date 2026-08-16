GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 44
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Morning publication
XAUUSD returns to the option of forming an extended correction as a horizontal triangle
The model is formed just perfectly and the targets of the downward movement to the support zone block of the uncertainty channel are clearly traceable.
The only "problem" appears to be the levels of the previous local lows.
On the chart everything looks beautiful, too beautiful to believe that it is.
I am always confused by perfect patterns: everyone sees them, so those who see the orders placed also see them.
A holy cause to spoil the feast for most !
So let's take a closer look at the pros and cons as well as the alternative.
Pro!
Which coincides with the channel forming A_C//B and A_C/D.
An alternative option of the mark-up (see the chart on the right) is that a support zone has been reached around which an upward reversal can be formed.
That is, the top of the wave-(E ) of the junior wave level SubMicro will be formed and the ascending wave-[c] Micro will start to form as a more complex variant of the extended correction.
This variant as a reference should by no means be discounted.
There is only a coin to flip)))
I thought the drawing of the TU-134 was the hardest thing I had ever seen)))
It was also designed on paper, what a job it was!
Gold/Euro deal:
A really good result and why are you publishing, if it's not a secret?
Parsing results from September 21
The first target of the main scenario worked out perfectly, closed sales on it, to resume after the rebound.
Alternative scenario: neither....
But today I would like to draw attention to something else: to remind the importance of the forming channels A_C//B and A_C//D.
Once again, their importance has been confirmed, so there is a reason to put them on the programme.
Still don't get it - where is the forecast going?
Up or down ???
It's not a forecast, it's a sketch :)
----- Igor Bebeshin looks more like Pythagoras.
He has a drawing of Da Vinci's man in his avatar, so he does the graphic in the same style
He has a Da Vinci Man drawing in his avatar, so he's doing a chart in the same style
And I am still down by small volume - a wave of correction.
The teasing may endless, but 16 years of trading by this methodology does mean something.
And I am standing still with a small volume - a correction wave.
So it hasn't closed yet? A correction wave or a reversal after all?