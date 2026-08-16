GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 39
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Don't get so frustrated... Not every trader can make a STABLE profit...
Yeah, you don't get to do that.
See how easy it is to cheer up a colleague...?
"If you do a nasty thing, it makes your heart happy!"
Explain your GAME: " A little more stomping and then it's going down"...
For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?
Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is important to you personally ...
As long as ALL indicators show an upward trend...
I am amazed at your naivety and hope for continuous growth, it doesn't happen, look at history.
Indicators show a fait accompli and not a forecast, which is completely different.
I will not get into an argument, let's see, good luck with your analyses :)
Hello all. It's not clear which way this will go at all.
I would not trade yet.
Hello all. It's not clear which way this will go at all.
I wouldn't trade yet.
Hi! It will go down first - so I can buy, and then it goes according to the plan.
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I don't know which way it will go, I have to go both ways.
I am surprised at your naivety and hope for continuous growth, it does not happen, look at history.
Indicators show a fait accompli, not a forecast, which is a completely different thing.
I will not start an argument, let's see, good luck with your analyses :)
I also like your analysis:
1. A few years ago there was an event that you think should happen again...
2. there is no such thing as continuous growth, and the fact that there has been growth for two years is just an anomaly...
3. Autumn has come, so there will be a reversal..., kind of like two years of no Autumn....
I too will be happy if the reversal happens this autumn... Then I will tell everyone that I know a psychic of Vanga's level who predicts the FUTURE!
Hi! First it shoots down - so I can buy in, then it's back to plan.
Will attempt a new high and go DOWN!!!!
It will attempt a new high and go DOWN!!!
It will go down - we will switch the EA to sell - we will take it from there, slowly.
I like your analysis too:
1. There was an event a few years ago which you think should be repeated...
2. continuous growth - there is no such thing as continuous growth, and the fact that there has been growth for two years is just an anomaly...
3. Autumn has come, so there will be a reversal..., kind of like two years of no Autumn....
I too will be happy if the U-turn happens this autumn... Then I will tell everyone that I know a psychic of Vanga's level who predicts the FUTURE!
Dear, for your information, apart from a couple of indicators and a chart for the last couple of years there are many other sources of information, ok, if you still do not know that, there is no point in continuing, I will not engage in polemics, let's see