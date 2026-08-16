GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 102
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XAUUSD deal
Did you notice the trend?....
The analysis appeared after 4 DAYS after the trend reversed.....
Well, who needs such "analytical pictures"? ...
On GOLD: I expect a short-term movement from the zone 19.30-19.00, to the zone 17.00-16.30.
On GOLD: I expect a short-term movement from the zone 19.30-19.00, to the zone 17.00-16.30.
GOLD analysis.
On GOLD: I expect to move short from the zone 17.20-16.90, to the zone 13.90-13.90
Gold rebounded a little bit yesterday on the news, but not as much as the euro, for example. Where do we go next week? What are your expectations?
always up, buy on pullbacks and don't sell.
Gold Analysis:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753742
Gold Analysis:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753895
Current analysis on gold:
The trend is up, but so far a pullback ( ind.3 in minus )....
Current analysis on gold:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753980#comment_49012346