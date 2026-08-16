GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 102

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mixail789 mixajlof #:

XAUUSD deal


Did you notice the trend?....

The analysis appeared after 4 DAYS after the trend reversed.....

Well, who needs such "analytical pictures"? ...

 

On GOLD: I expect a short-term movement from the zone 19.30-19.00, to the zone 17.00-16.30.


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

On GOLD: I expect a short-term movement from the zone 19.30-19.00, to the zone 17.00-16.30.


GOLD analysis.


 

On GOLD: I expect to move short from the zone 17.20-16.90, to the zone 13.90-13.90


 
Gold rebounded a little bit yesterday on the news, but not as much as the euro, for example. Where do we go next week? What are your expectations?
 
Petr Voytenko #:
Gold rebounded a little bit yesterday on the news, but not as much as the euro, for example. Where do we go next week? What are your expectations?

always up, buy on pullbacks and don't sell.

 

Gold Analysis:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753742

Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 07-08-2023
Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 07-08-2023
  • www.mql5.com
Схема анализа :         Инд. 3   -  пересечение с 0  линией ( + значение - тренд вверх, - значение - тренд вниз),         Инд
 

Gold Analysis:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753895

Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 21-08-2023
Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 21-08-2023
  • 2023.08.21
  • www.mql5.com
Схема анализа :         Инд. 3   -  пересечение с 0  линией ( + значение - тренд вверх, - значение - тренд вниз),         Инд
 

Current analysis on gold:


The trend is up, but so far a pullback ( ind.3 in minus )....

 

Current analysis on gold:


https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/753980#comment_49012346

Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 28-08-2023
Анализ по золоту (XAU/USD) на 28-08-2023
  • 2023.08.29
  • www.mql5.com
Схема анализа :         Инд. 3   -  пересечение с 0  линией ( + значение - тренд вверх, - значение - тренд вниз),         Инд
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