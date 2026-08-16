GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 21
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I don't trade with stops.
What would you do then if price broke through 1430?
Then what would you do if the price broke through 1430?
In my gold trading methodology, there has never been an "if".
A rebound from the daily level:
Breakdown of the daily level:
And I've been in shorts since Friday.
Me too )))
Me too ))))
What are you guided by?
Apparently, it is a precious metal and no one wants it. In fact, it is a commodity that does not spoil, for which there were constant wars in the Middle Ages, for which they killed then and do so to this day, it was and is the unit of currency in accounting. Selling gold for speculative purposes can only be in the short term with little profit and a quick payoff when it falls. Right now it is undervalued.
Well that's just lyricism, not a call to action.
What's your strategy?
Good morning. I am working on my strategy. I'll describe it in more detail in the evening. Gotta run. Have a good day.
Apparently, it is a precious metal and no one wants it. In fact, it is a commodity that does not spoil, for which there were constant wars in the Middle Ages, for which they killed then and do so to this day, it was and is the unit of currency in accounting. Selling gold for speculative purposes can only be in the short term with little profit and a quick payoff when it falls. Right now it is undervalued.
Well that's just lyricism, not a call to action.
If gold is undervalued, then what about platinum? It has always been valued above gold and now it is three times cheaper.