GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 60
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There were no strong rallies by pharma companies yesterday - they have been up for a while, since the summer.
Pfizer rose 8.7% and BioNtech rose 9.8% over Monday.
And cinema chains are up strongly -AMC Entertainment is up 44% and Cinemark is up 35%.
Very optimistic about a vaccine that hasn't started production yet, a lot can still change
Very optimistic about the vaccine, which has not yet begun production, much can still change
The vaccine has been tested in a phase III trial with more than 30,000 volunteers.
Pfizer plans to release 50 million doses by the end of this year - in one month
Looks like no one else wants to sell)
I bought at 1,865, Take 1,950.
Where is the stop? What is the risk? The whole deposit?
Where is the stop? What is the risk? The whole deposit?
What do you need it for, move 20 pips away, I'll put boo
wondering what the risk/profit of the transaction is
wondering what the risk/profit of the transaction is
Gold is stuck near the Mirror Level
Apparently someone is shopping around?