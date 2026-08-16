GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 60

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denis.eremin:

There were no strong rallies by pharma companies yesterday - they have been up for a while, since the summer.

Pfizer rose 8.7% and BioNtech rose 9.8% over Monday.

And cinema chains are up strongly -AMC Entertainment is up 44% and Cinemark is up 35%.

Very optimistic about a vaccine that hasn't started production yet, a lot can still change

 
VVT:

Very optimistic about the vaccine, which has not yet begun production, much can still change

The vaccine has been tested in a phase III trial with more than 30,000 volunteers.

Pfizer plans to release 50 million doses by the end of this year - in one month

 
No one else seems to want to sell)
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VVT:
Looks like no one else wants to sell)
I bought at 1865, Take 1950.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I bought at 1,865, Take 1,950.

Where is the stop? What is the risk? The whole deposit?

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Sergey Lazarenko:

Where is the stop? What is the risk? The whole deposit?

What do you need it for, let's go 20 pips, I will put boo
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What do you need it for, move 20 pips away, I'll put boo

wondering what the risk/profit of the transaction is

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Sergey Lazarenko:

wondering what the risk/profit of the transaction is

I leave 30-40 pips of free funds
 

Gold is stuck near the Mirror Level


 

Apparently someone is shopping around?

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