GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 82

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

Is this where the "funny pictures" competition is going on ? :-)



personal opinion - correction to 1880. How it goes further depends on how and how fast the correction goes. And in general the trend is down (general "overshoot" at the top).

it's a pity the targets are beyond the MM limits (grayed out on the picture)

without a correction, right away, but don't believe me

[Deleted]  

as if the bottoms have been felt - now we can prepare for the tops

XAUUSDDaily

the first attempts - the top movements

XAUUSDH2


 
Hamsters :-))) Sorry ))))
[Deleted]  
Ilya Vasenin:
Hamsters :-))) Sorry ))))

What is it about hamsters? -I do not trade, for example, but I am just learning to understand the indicators and predictions.

And the indicators have warned us where the movement will go - and as we can see, they have not deceived us.

XAUUSDH2 000P

 
What do the Guras think of gold ? Buying early?
 
diman1982:
What do the Guras think of gold ? Buying early?
I think we should sell.
[Deleted]  
Guys, tell me, apart from Vova Iretzky, does anyone believe that it is possible to make money on Forex?
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

as if the bottoms have been felt - now we can prepare for the tops

the first attempts - the top movements


It's still too early to talk about tops - Yes and the daily indicator chart is pointing down. XAUUSDDaily 1674.21

XAUUSDDaily 1674.21

 
Mikhail Simakov:
I think we should sell

Analysis:

The current state is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )... but clearly visible horizontal section - flat...

In a flat condition, the trend may turn around at any time, or the downward movement may continue.

The best option - to stay out of the market for now... Wait for a strong move down or reversal of ALL indicators up...

 
buy
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