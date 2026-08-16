GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 82
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Is this where the "funny pictures" competition is going on ? :-)
personal opinion - correction to 1880. How it goes further depends on how and how fast the correction goes. And in general the trend is down (general "overshoot" at the top).
it's a pity the targets are beyond the MM limits (grayed out on the picture)
without a correction, right away, but don't believe me
as if the bottoms have been felt - now we can prepare for the tops
the first attempts - the top movements
Hamsters :-))) Sorry ))))
What is it about hamsters? -I do not trade, for example, but I am just learning to understand the indicators and predictions.
And the indicators have warned us where the movement will go - and as we can see, they have not deceived us.
What do the Guras think of gold ? Buying early?
as if the bottoms have been felt - now we can prepare for the tops
the first attempts - the top movements
It's still too early to talk about tops - Yes and the daily indicator chart is pointing down. XAUUSDDaily 1674.21
I think we should sell
Analysis:
The current state is trending downwards ( all indicators are down )... but clearly visible horizontal section - flat...
In a flat condition, the trend may turn around at any time, or the downward movement may continue.
The best option - to stay out of the market for now... Wait for a strong move down or reversal of ALL indicators up...