GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 59
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failed to break the upward trend, although they fell firmly
broke the upward trend, although they fell firmly
A coronavirus vaccine has been announced. Successfully passed the third stage of trials - efficacy above 90%.
Investors prepare for a surge in all markets
The leap has already begun. What protective assets, everyone is in equities! Look at indices.
Biden effect + news as an excuse. Long live the inflation of a new bubble!
Given that the bubble isn't very new anymore, I think it's half a year before it pops, maybe a year.
On the topic: gold, in my opinion, to fall, dangling, to 1800. Possibly to 1700-1720. And then...
Are you sure it is ascending?
This is not the right question, because first we have to decide how to define the trend. If by Extremum, then the trend was there, if by any other method, then it is a different conversation
This is not the right question, because first we have to decide how to define the trend. If by Extremum, then the trend was there, if by any other method, then it is a different conversation
The question is correct. You confidently said that the trend is upward, now you have started, if, whichever...
Sorry, my mistake.
On the back of the news of the covid cure, someone sold gold heavily and bought pharma stocks.
And covid has just started its destructive activity, so the industry will go deep. Empty money will be thrown in and gold will rise.
On the back of the news of the covid cure, someone sold gold heavily and bought pharma stocks.
And covid has just started its destructive activity, so the industry will go deep. Empty money will be thrown in and gold will rise.
There were no strong rallies on the pharma companies yesterday - they have been up for a long time, since the summer.
Pfizer rose 8.7% and BioNtech rose 9.8% over Monday.
But cinema chains are up strongly -AMC Entertainment jumped 44% and Cinemark is up 35%.
There were no strong rallies by pharma companies yesterday - they have been up for a while, since the summer.
Pfizer rose 8.7% and BioNtech rose 9.8% over Monday.
And cinema chains are up strongly -AMC Entertainment is up 44% and Cinemark is up 35%.
The gold has sold off and the money has yet to be redistributed. There are many areas of application on such news. Selling was at the forefront of what would have been a timely sale.