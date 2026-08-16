GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 88
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Deal on XAUAUD
Gold futures also in buy since last week - I also want to aim at about the same placealthough the entrance is not as pretty - a little higher
The NEM share deal is a gold mining company
In gold futures I am also in buy since last week - I also want to aim at about the same placeBut it's not as nice as this, just higher.
I'm up on futures and xauusd as well at 1794.00
I'm on futures and xauusd also went higher at 1794.00
I wonder about the fundamentals, is there a signal from what went up?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385255/page35
Did someone say something - did someone do something in the world ?
Hi!
Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?
XAU\USD-H1 Is buying up and therefore rebounding to about 1810.00 --- well, aiming for 1840.40
I wonder about the fundamentals, is there a signal why it went up?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385255/page35
Did someone say something - did someone do something in the world ?
I think it's going up before inflation.
Deal on GDX-ETF The fund invests in stocks of companies operating in the commodities, metals, gold and silver sectors.
The XAUGBP deal
XAU\USD-H4 is likely to bounce back to 1820.00. Too early for a rush. - 1831.14 holds the price up for now, as soon as the price drops lower, a bounce down can be considered.
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If the price stays low and the market is about to enter the market, the price may go lower at 1831. 14, so as to prevent a pullback with low losses.
In general, the price at 1831.14 is going to start a dance, and who has the nerve - in short, it's a scam.