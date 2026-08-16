GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 88

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mixail789 mixajlof #:

Deal on XAUAUD


Gold futures also in buy since last week - I also want to aim at about the same place

although the entrance is not as pretty - a little higher
 

The NEM share deal is a gold mining company


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

In gold futures I am also in buy since last week - I also want to aim at about the same place

But it's not as nice as this, just higher.

I'm up on futures and xauusd as well at 1794.00

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I'm on futures and xauusd also went higher at 1794.00

I wonder about the fundamentals, is there a signal from what went up?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385255/page35

Did someone say something - did someone do something in the world ?

АКЦИИ новости , прогнозы , ожидания 2022 год
АКЦИИ новости , прогнозы , ожидания 2022 год
  • 2022.02.07
  • www.mql5.com
С открытием нового года. Что бы не открывать тему каждый месяц тему, сделал сразу на год...
 
prostotrader:

Hi!

Is it worth buying gold at 1130 ?

[Deleted]  

XAU\USD-H1 Is buying up and therefore rebounding to about 1810.00 --- well, aiming for 1840.40

XAUUSDH1 1840.40

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I wonder about the fundamentals, is there a signal why it went up?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385255/page35

Did someone say something - did someone do something in the world ?

I think it's going up before inflation.

 

Deal on GDX-ETF The fund invests in stocks of companies operating in the commodities, metals, gold and silver sectors.


 

The XAUGBP deal


[Deleted]  

XAU\USD-H4 is likely to bounce back to 1820.00. Too early for a rush. - 1831.14 holds the price up for now, as soon as the price drops lower, a bounce down can be considered.

XAUUSDH4 1820.00

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If the price stays low and the market is about to enter the market, the price may go lower at 1831. 14, so as to prevent a pullback with low losses.

In general, the price at 1831.14 is going to start a dance, and who has the nerve - in short, it's a scam.

Screenshot 2022-02-10 103449

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