GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 90

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

With a high probability of going up for now.

Agreed, so far on a negative news backdrop with a high probability of going up

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

With a high probability of going up so far.

This is a bit of a mixed bag.

Entered the buy at 1894, well right on the dot, but got out very early. I took quite a little, waited for the pullback and entered again.

The ambivalence reflects the fact that there is very little reliable information, it is available only in European independent publications, and it is hard to predict what moneybodies think.

There are 2 events with gold: it can be dumped to get cash for "guided" purposes - then the price goes down.

Or they can buy it to protect themselves.

In general, I trade in a range, mostly buy from lots, small lots and carefully.

Seems to me that this is a bit of a bad time to buy at the bottom and sit "flat".

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

It's a bit of a mixed bag.

I entered the buy at 1894, right on the dot, but got out very early. I took just a little, waited for a pullback and entered again.

The ambivalence is because of the fact that there is very little reliable information, it is available only in European independent publications, and it is hard to predict what the money bodies think.

There are 2 events with gold: it can be dumped to get cash for "guided" purposes - then the price goes down.

Or it could be bought to protect itself.

In general, I trade in a range, mostly buy from lots, small lots and carefully.

For me it is not the right time to buy at the bottom and sit flat.

Gold options expiry month today and report tomorrow (newmont goldcorp(NEM) )

gold mining company

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Gold options expiry month today and report back tomorrow (newmont goldcorp(NEM) )

gold mining company

What is going on now, why is it like this?

The pindos indices are also in a U-turn.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

What is happening now, why is it like this?

The indices of the pindos are also in a reversal.

Very negative news, now I will refrain from trading at least till the end of the next week, very strong volatility in the markets and uncertainty in gold and indices.


 
Gold is now set to rise by leaps and bounds, due to the defensive property of this asset.
 
Sergei Naslednikov #:
Now gold will rise like yeast, because of defensive properties of this asset...

Well, yes... Maybe it will rise... Or maybe it won't...

Given the saw-toothed shape of any pair, the growth is bound to happen one day...

So making such "predictions" - you don't risk anything...

 

Goldman Sachs forecast for 2022


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Goldman Sachs forecast for 2022


in short - any ideas ?


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

in short - any ideas ?

the other way round until tomorrow I think

At least I expect it at the Fed rate
1...838485868788899091929394959697...139
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