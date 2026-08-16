GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 13
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Is it time to buy?
I think so too, but the global situation with the buck is frightening, if tomorrow there will be a reversal in all assets against the buck, then you can buy...
I think so too, but the global situation with the buck scares, if tomorrow there will be a reversal in all assets against the buck, then you can buy...
If tomorrow it will probably be late, if we buy, it will be better to buy today.
Tomorrow might be too late, if you buy it, you better buy it today.
In any case, not earlier than 3 hours after the rate decision.
And so, there's still room to fall... However, I'm up to my ears in rubles (Si), so I don't dream of gold.
As you know, the price of gold depends on the dollar index, which is calculated by the formula
DXY = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD^ (-0.576) × USD/JPY^ (0.136) × GBP/USD^ (-0.119) × USD/CAD^ (0.091) × USD/SEK^ (0.042) × USD/CHF^ (0.036);
But there is no USD/SEK on the FORTS, but there is AUDU, just this currency is very dependent on gold.
Any idea how to correctly replace USD/SEK with AUD/USD?
As you know, the price of gold depends on the dollar index, which is calculated by the formula
DXY = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD^ (-0.576) × USD/JPY^ (0.136) × GBP/USD^ (-0.119) × USD/CAD^ (0.091) × USD/SEK^ (0.042) × USD/CHF^ (0.036);
But there is no USD/SEK on the FORTS, but there is AUDU, just this currency is very dependent on gold.
Any ideas on how to correctly replace USD/SEK with AUD/USD ?
Just replaceUSD/SEK by AUD/USD, the difference is insignificant, you can pick up your own coefficient, in theory, it should be negative
on the indicator in the subwindow, the blue line is the normal index, the red line is with AUDUSD
stupid substituteUSD/SEK for AUD/USD, the difference is insignificant, you can pick up your coefficient, in theory it should be negative
on the indicator in the sub-window, the blue line is the normal index, the red line is with AUDUSD
Thanks, I will try it.
Against the background of a falling stock market, in particular the SP500 index, gold is steadily going up, see the daily chart:
You just have to find the right entry point.
Hi!
Is gold worth buying at 1130 ?
Gold is well up, you're the gold expert.
Is it time to sell or are we still waiting?
As you know, the price of gold depends on the dollar index, which is calculated using the formula
DXY = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD^(-0.576) × USD/JPY^(0.136) × GBP/USD^(-0.119) × USD/CAD^(0.091) × USD/SEK^(0.042) × USD/CHF^(0.036)
this is a formula from wikipedia, the dollar index is recalculated every year, you have to google "markit_iboxxfx_index", at ihsmarkit.com - they do global currency usage analysis, here for 2019
FXUSD EUR 41.55%
FXUSD CAD 28.73%
FXUSD JPY 15.76%
FXUSD GBP 8.69%
FXUSD CHF 5.27%
i.e. DXY calculation = 50.14348112 × EUR/USD^(-0.4155) × USD/CAD^(0.2873) × USD/JPY^(0.1576) × GBP/USD^(-0.0869) × USD/CHF^(0.0527)
I haven't found any information about the first multiplier, I have attached the data by years, the table may be used to make an index for any currency, but, imho, this is all fundamental data, they are not suitable for trading.
Gold is well up, you're the gold expert.
Maybe it's time to sell, or are we still waiting?
Hi Seryozh!
For a long time the spread between the current and next futures was around 50 points.
Now it is 92 points (for 7 months already), which suggests that the market expects further growth of the asset.
But there could be short-term "dips" due to USD Index volatility
Added
But I already sold it :)