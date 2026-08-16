GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 77
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Gold tries to reverse upwards - a little bit early, first to 1765.92
- Although, it may be that the reversal has already started - but the pink level is still to be conquered.
looks like she's decided today to 1791.32
Analysis:
Current market condition: Trending down, but pulling back for now - ind. 3 on the plus side...
Perspective: Out of the market for now - waiting for ALL indicators to turn in one direction...
looks like she decided today to go to 1791.32
Been there and there - here's one bad thing, didn't catch my yellow line underneath to take me to the top.
Can I say that we can buy from here and aim for 1752.81?
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I don't understand it ! - Why is the indicator on the other picture above - the points do not coincide with this picture . How can it be?
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I get it now - everything matches if you also look at the number of the month.
Can I say that we can buy from here and aim for 1752.81?
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I don't understand it ! - Why is the indicator on the other picture above - the points do not coincide with this picture . How can it be?
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I got it now - everything matches. if you look at the date of the month as well.
I missed my target yesterday and it should be there today.
In my opinion: the strategy should be clear, simple and not give false signals...
Opening a position - by a turn in ONE direction of ALL indicators.
Closing a position - the turn of the fastest indicator (at the moment).
P.S. Indicator reversal - crossing the zero line: value "+" - the trend is up, value "-" - the trend is down.
Ind. The Zig-Zag is not involved in the analysis.
In my opinion: the strategy should be clear, simple and not give false signals...
Opening a position - by a turn in ONE direction of ALL indicators.
Closing a position - the turn of the fastest indicator (at the moment).
P.S. Indicator reversal - crossing the zero line: value "+" - the trend is up, value "-" - the trend is down.
Judging by the screenshot, the 1st indicator is redundant. )
From the screenshot, the 1st indicator is redundant. )
1st ind. - If Zig-Zag, then in the very beginning of the topic I wrote, that this indicator does not take part in the analysis, but only - a picture for comparison...
In the analysis - only ind. 3, 4, 7...
1st ind. - If Zig-Zag, I wrote at the very beginning of the thread that this ind. is not part of the analysis, but only a picture for comparison...
In the analysis - only ind. 3, 4, 7...
I meant from the basement, the top one. TD 3_