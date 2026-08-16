GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 77

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[Deleted]  

Gold tries to reverse upwards - a little bit early, first to 1765.92

- Although, it may be that the reversal has already started - but the pink level is still to be conquered.

XAUUSDH2 1765.92

[Deleted]  

looks like she's decided today to 1791.32

XAUUSDH1 1791.32

 

Analysis:

Current market condition: Trending down, but pulling back for now - ind. 3 on the plus side...

Perspective: Out of the market for now - waiting for ALL indicators to turn in one direction...

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

looks like she decided today to go to 1791.32


Been there and there - here's one bad thing, didn't catch my yellow line underneath to take me to the top.

XAUUSDH2 90

[Deleted]  

Can I say that we can buy from here and aim for 1752.81?

XAUUSDH2 1752.81

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I don't understand it ! - Why is the indicator on the other picture above - the points do not coincide with this picture . How can it be?

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I get it now - everything matches if you also look at the number of the month.

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

Can I say that we can buy from here and aim for 1752.81?

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

I don't understand it ! - Why is the indicator on the other picture above - the points do not coincide with this picture . How can it be?

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

I got it now - everything matches. if you look at the date of the month as well.

I missed my target yesterday and it should be there today.

XAUUSDH2 hhh

 

In my opinion: the strategy should be clear, simple and not give false signals...


Opening a position - by a turn in ONE direction of ALL indicators.

Closing a position - the turn of the fastest indicator (at the moment).


P.S. Indicator reversal - crossing the zero line: value "+" - the trend is up, value "-" - the trend is down.

Ind. The Zig-Zag is not involved in the analysis.

 
Serqey Nikitin:

In my opinion: the strategy should be clear, simple and not give false signals...


Opening a position - by a turn in ONE direction of ALL indicators.

Closing a position - the turn of the fastest indicator (at the moment).


P.S. Indicator reversal - crossing the zero line: value "+" - the trend is up, value "-" - the trend is down.

Judging by the screenshot, the 1st indicator is redundant. )

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

From the screenshot, the 1st indicator is redundant. )

1st ind. - If Zig-Zag, then in the very beginning of the topic I wrote, that this indicator does not take part in the analysis, but only - a picture for comparison...

In the analysis - only ind. 3, 4, 7...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

1st ind. - If Zig-Zag, I wrote at the very beginning of the thread that this ind. is not part of the analysis, but only a picture for comparison...

In the analysis - only ind. 3, 4, 7...

I meant from the basement, the top one. TD 3_

1...707172737475767778798081828384...139
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