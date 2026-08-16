GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 101
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For the first time in observational history, U.S. gold miners pay higher dividends than utilities
Gold and silver have seen outflows from ETFs, in such situations the metals will continue their decline.
Correlation between gold and 10-year US government bond yields
The daily reversal level is at 1721.59. A close on the day and solid trading above this level will allow gold to rise to 1744.99.
Here's the set-up.
Take out the stops, test the OB and return to the rank.
The XAUUSD trade was opened on a retest of the level and volume + growth in interest rate and yields on 10-year bonds .
The XAUUSD trade was opened on a retest of the level and volume + growth in interest rate and yields on 10-year bonds .
ANY action in the market must be confirmed by FACTS! Not speculation or guessing... but by facts, i.e. events that ANY trader can reproduce....
Hence the questions:
1.Where did the "DEVELOPMENT ZONE" come from? ?..., and what confirms this zone...?
2. Where did the "PURPOSE" come from?... and what is the evidence for it?...?
The reversal zone is from the chart and so is the target.
Really?!?!?
They are leaning in the air... You must be joking...?
This is how you can "draw" a couple of hundred lines without reference points....
XAUUSD deal