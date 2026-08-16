GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 23
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That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!
Dear Customer,
We would like to inform you that due to the growing damage to the world economies caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus there has been an unforeseen shortage of physical gold in the markets.
As a result of these abnormal market conditions, we have experienced widening spreads on all XAU and XAG instruments by our liquidity providers.
In view of the above and the Company's policy to protect the interests of our clients, the Company has temporarily switched all XAU and XAG instruments to "Close Only" mode.
We strongly recommend you to consider these risks when planning trading and to make sure you have sufficient funds in your account to maintain open positions, including locked positions that may be forcibly closed if the widening of the spread results in a reduction of funds in your account to the Stop Out level.
If restrictive measures are applied to trading instruments, the Company will do its best to notify you as soon as possible by sending a letter to your email or trading platform.
That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!
But that's one of my three DCs so far.
Have you tested your strategy on a long history?I assume that after a correction the price will start falling again
Tested it on the dynamics from August 2019. Finished it in January-February 2020.
P.S. On yesterday's gold analysis: The buy entry point on this account was missed. Pity...!!!
Nikolay Kositsin On the other metals, the charts are about the same. So it is possible to switch.
I'll be looking forward to the second run!
That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!
Dear Client,
We would like to inform you that due to the growing damage to the world's economies caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus there has been an unforeseen shortage of physical gold in the markets.
As a result of these abnormal market conditions, we have experienced widening spreads on all XAU and XAG instruments by our liquidity providers.
In view of the above and the Company's policy to protect the interests of our clients, the Company has temporarily switched all XAU and XAG instruments to "Close Only" mode.
We strongly recommend you to consider these risks when planning trading and to make sure you have sufficient funds in your account to maintain open positions, including locked positions that may be forcibly closed if the widening of the spread results in a reduction of funds in your account to the Stop Out level.
If restrictive measures are applied to trading instruments, the Company will do its best to notify you as soon as possible by sending a letter to your email or trading platform.
Please contact the office.
please contact the office
Today the Broker widened the spread and stretched the stop! 0.2 lot to -2400 usd. Had to re-open:
Today the Broker widened the spread and stretched the stop! 0.2 lot to -2400 usd. I had to re-execute:
Figas!
I have 3 brokers:
Weltrade!!!
Shouldn't have mentioned it, it's not supposed to be here.