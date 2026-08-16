GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 23

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That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!

Dear Customer,

We would like to inform you that due to the growing damage to the world economies caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus there has been an unforeseen shortage of physical gold in the markets.

As a result of these abnormal market conditions, we have experienced widening spreads on all XAU and XAG instruments by our liquidity providers.

In view of the above and the Company's policy to protect the interests of our clients, the Company has temporarily switched all XAU and XAG instruments to "Close Only" mode.
We strongly recommend you to consider these risks when planning trading and to make sure you have sufficient funds in your account to maintain open positions, including locked positions that may be forcibly closed if the widening of the spread results in a reduction of funds in your account to the Stop Out level.

If restrictive measures are applied to trading instruments, the Company will do its best to notify you as soon as possible by sending a letter to your email or trading platform.
Экономический календарь - публикация новостей и отчетов в реальном времени, расписание предстоящих событий мировой экономики
Экономический календарь - публикация новостей и отчетов в реальном времени, расписание предстоящих событий мировой экономики
  • www.mql5.com
Экономический календарь содержит наиболее важные экономические индикаторы и события от министерств и агентств различных стран. Календарь полезен трейдерам на рынке форекс, рынке акций и других финансовых рынках.
 
Nikolay Kositsin:

That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!

But that's one of my three DCs so far.

 
Mikhail Simakov:

Have you tested your strategy on a long history?

I assume that after a correction the price will start falling again

Tested it on the dynamics from August 2019. Finished it in January-February 2020.


P.S. On yesterday's gold analysis: The buy entry point on this account was missed. Pity...!!!


 
Nikolay Kositsin The charts for the other metals are about the same. So it is possible to switch.
 
Konstantin Nikitin:
Nikolay Kositsin On the other metals, the charts are about the same. So it is possible to switch.

I'll be looking forward to the second run!


 
Nikolay Kositsin:

That's it! The shop is closed! A game of Naked King by Mark Twain!

Dear Client,

We would like to inform you that due to the growing damage to the world's economies caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus there has been an unforeseen shortage of physical gold in the markets.

As a result of these abnormal market conditions, we have experienced widening spreads on all XAU and XAG instruments by our liquidity providers.

In view of the above and the Company's policy to protect the interests of our clients, the Company has temporarily switched all XAU and XAG instruments to "Close Only" mode.
We strongly recommend you to consider these risks when planning trading and to make sure you have sufficient funds in your account to maintain open positions, including locked positions that may be forcibly closed if the widening of the spread results in a reduction of funds in your account to the Stop Out level.

If restrictive measures are applied to trading instruments, the Company will do its best to notify you as soon as possible by sending a letter to your email or trading platform.

Please contact the office.

 
GhostMan:

please contact the office

Already cured, if anything.
 

Today the Broker widened the spread and stretched the stop! 0.2 lot to -2400 usd. Had to re-open:



 
Александр:

Today the Broker widened the spread and stretched the stop! 0.2 lot to -2400 usd. I had to re-execute:

Figas!

I have 3 brokers:


 
Александр:
Weltrade!!!

Shouldn't have mentioned it, it's not supposed to be here.

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