GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 55
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It is clear from the chart that something is going to happen and the price will probably go down.
The price cannot grow endlessly, just like a tree, it has to rest as well.
Short of August's high. Where will it go?
Short of August's high. Where will it go?
It is not very correct to show a hindsight chart and ask where to go. This graph is directed from the present to the past and has one reference point - the demise of the gold standard.
OK, I'll answer - if we go back to the gold standard, the price of gold in the current dollar is $5,000 to $7,000 per ounce and rising.
I understand that this is a global catastrophe, but it is.
You are our Captain Obvious!
And if I write on the fence that the price of gold depends on solar cycles and silver on the phases of the moon, would you believe me?
Of course the price of gold, just like any other commodity, including currencies, bitcoins, indices etc. is denominated in dollars. And of course gold correlates with all other mental and non mental instruments in the world, including the notorious dollar index. However, this correlation is very weak and specific. Therefore, it is safe to say that the value of gold is directly related to the dollar index.
But here is the curiosity, the connection between solar cycles and some historical events can be found. (And also market events).
Of course we should not write on the fence (it may be misunderstood))) )
It is not very correct to show a retrospective graph and ask where we are going. This graph points from the present to the past and has one reference point - the demise of the gold standard.
OK, I'll answer - if we go back to the gold standard, the price of gold in the current dollar is $5,000 to $7,000 per ounce and rising.
I understand that this is a global catastrophe, but it is.
No, gold is much higher, then how will Russia get rich, in fact, they have a lot of cash there and are printing and printing their own candy, not even Santa has so much candy to wrap it all up, they do not know where to invest it, they say there are hundreds of billions in the cache ...They want to start a war, so they dump them into gold and bitcoins. Bitcoins are not an option either, once terrorists hit data centres and it's all over... this is a double-edged sword, gold is also raw material for jewelry, so how can they buy it back from retail at exorbitant prices...
But here's the curio, the connection between sun cycles and certain historical events can be found. (And also market events).
Of course, do not write on the fence (may be misunderstood))) )
It's been a long time since I ' ve been here. Were you flying to Mars?
And my idea of the sun is still alive).
No, gold is much higher, then how will Russia get rich, in fact they have a lot of money there and they print and print their own notes, even Santa does not have so much candy to wrap it all, they do not know where to invest, they say there are hundreds of billions in the cache ...They want to start a war, so they dump them into gold and bitcoins. Bitcoins are not an option too, once terrorists hit data centres, it will be the end of everything... this is a double-edged sword, gold is also raw material for jewelry, and they will buy it back from retail at exorbitant prices...
The situation in the world wants to be better, for it is much worse.
Money will soon be printed through the roof and precious metals will easily be bought at high prices.
Papers may have zero value, and metal will remain in value. Not paper metal, of course, which the clever heads of the world have created.
But here's the curiosity, countries that have given up gold ... what is the future trend ?
QUESTION
But here's the curiosity, countries that have given up gold ... what is the future trend ?
QUESTION
The future trend is something like a square trinity. It is impossible to even imagine.
The future trend is something like a square triplet. It's impossible to even imagine.
You can...