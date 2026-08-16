GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 78

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Ramiz Mavludov:

I meant from the basement, the top one. TD 3_

What's not to like about ind.3?

The fastest indicator that allows you to fix profits ...

The signal of ind. 3 is crossing the zero line: "+" value is trending upwards, " - " value is trending downwards.

 
Serqey Nikitin:

What's not to like about ind.3?

The fastest indicator that allows you to fix profits ...

The ind. 3 is a crossing over the zero line: "+" value is trending upwards, " - " value is trending downwards.

If you look at the bottom 2, they show the entry and exit moments quite well, compared to the first one.

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

If you look at the bottom 2, they show entry and exit moments quite well, compared to the first.

Here we need to look at the OPTIONS to close a position:

1. You can close a position when ALL indices are in the plus ( or in the minus )...

2. You may close the position when the fastest indicator has reversed.

3. Other options are possible... (for example a signal from a smaller chart)...


All at the Trader's discretion.

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Here we need to consider the OPTIONS for closing a position:

1. You can close a position when ALL Indians are in the plus ( or in the red )...

2. You may close the position when the fastest indicator has reversed.

3. Other options are possible... (for example a signal from a smaller chart)...


It's up to the trader to decide.

I agree.

 
Serqe SanAlex:

the computer's gone - but still, it wants to and it's about time for the top

What about the standard cmd? Moved as well?)

 
SanAlex:

Is there a difference? Is it better torun the check incmd?

I haven't noticed any difference, chkdsk works here and there.

 
SanAlex:

is there a difference? is it better torun the check incmd?

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i'll give it a try.


here's a useful article, i think it might help.https://support.microsoft.com/ru-ru/topic/

[Deleted]  

I can't seem to turn around - although it looks like it's time to go up!

XAUUSDDaily 03

While I was restoring the computer - it didn't go according to the forecast.

Files:
tn7n73r7xprv9_02.PNG  381 kb
 

It's only a matter of + or - a couple of hundred points.)

Overall I agree, you need to get ready to buy.

[Deleted]  

Looks like gold has worked its way down - and is now aiming for 1928.59

XAUUSDDaily 1928.59

1...717273747576777879808182838485...139
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