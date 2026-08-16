GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 78
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I meant from the basement, the top one. TD 3_
What's not to like about ind.3?
The fastest indicator that allows you to fix profits ...
The signal of ind. 3 is crossing the zero line: "+" value is trending upwards, " - " value is trending downwards.
What's not to like about ind.3?
The fastest indicator that allows you to fix profits ...
The ind. 3 is a crossing over the zero line: "+" value is trending upwards, " - " value is trending downwards.
If you look at the bottom 2, they show the entry and exit moments quite well, compared to the first one.
If you look at the bottom 2, they show entry and exit moments quite well, compared to the first.
Here we need to look at the OPTIONS to close a position:
1. You can close a position when ALL indices are in the plus ( or in the minus )...
2. You may close the position when the fastest indicator has reversed.
3. Other options are possible... (for example a signal from a smaller chart)...
All at the Trader's discretion.
Here we need to consider the OPTIONS for closing a position:
1. You can close a position when ALL Indians are in the plus ( or in the red )...
2. You may close the position when the fastest indicator has reversed.
3. Other options are possible... (for example a signal from a smaller chart)...
It's up to the trader to decide.
I agree.
the computer's gone - but still, it wants to and it's about time for the top
What about the standard cmd? Moved as well?)
Is there a difference? Is it better torun the check incmd?
I haven't noticed any difference, chkdsk works here and there.
is there a difference? is it better torun the check incmd?
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i'll give it a try.
here's a useful article, i think it might help.https://support.microsoft.com/ru-ru/topic/
I can't seem to turn around - although it looks like it's time to go up!
While I was restoring the computer - it didn't go according to the forecast.
It's only a matter of + or - a couple of hundred points.)
Overall I agree, you need to get ready to buy.
Looks like gold has worked its way down - and is now aiming for 1928.59