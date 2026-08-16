GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 50
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Dots alerted :)))) My prediction -> trading week is over, the shop is closed, better knock out the robot so it doesn't do anything stupid :))
I'll skip it - one month of homemade Vino will do - I can do it now, but then I won't get out of the toilet
Dots alerted :)))) My prediction -> the trading week is over, the shop closes, better shut down the robot so it doesn't do anything stupid :))
Trading for the robot ends later
;)
Trading for the robot ends later
;)
This is what I like about them; they do not ask for an increase in overtime pay or ask for it at all, they do not ask for holidays in August, they do not complain about discrimination, they do not have periods or headaches. I don't understand why they are called advisers or experts, but whatever, as long as they work well :)))
...
Do you have previous fractals in the vertical plane on the left of the chart window, or what is it? In general, does the robot draw all this or do you draw it by hand?
In order:
On the left side of each chart may be drawn resistance and support levels calculated on other operational scales (other wave levels).
I myself exhibit the symbols of the wave tops.
The program checks in real time for compliance with the rules of the wave analysis by DML &EWA Technique and produces from the selected wave top to construct Andrews' Pitchfork, Schiff lines, or Fibonacci price and time levels, depending on a given keyboard command.
All of the construction is displayed with the settings for the next, developing wave.
In order:
Been to the website, all clear, thank you
On 24 September I came out of the sales on the following signals:
Partially justification of the decision was confirmed, but the end line of Andrews' correction pitchforks of the Minute major wave level was not tested and some incompleteness remained.
That is, an upward reversal is not confirmed at this wave level.
Uncertainty.
CONCLUSION:
Considering some uncertainty - out of trades until a breakout or rebound from the block from the initial and reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data of the Minuette wave level .
On 24 September, I got out of sales on the following signals:
Partially justification of the decision was confirmed, but the end line of Andrews' correction pitchforks of the Minute major wave level was not tested and some incompleteness remained.
That is, an upward reversal is not confirmed at this wave level.
Uncertainty.
CONCLUSION:
Considering some uncertainty - out of trades until a breakout or rebound from the block from the initial and reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data of the Minuette wave level .
Falling to 1670 is guaranteed. On a normal macd
Guaranteed is too confident, I would apply the term quite possible :)
Guaranteed is an overly confident word, I would use the term quite possible :)
Are you definitely Helen, or Helen(Stag)?