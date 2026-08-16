GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 50

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[Deleted]  
VVT:

Dots alerted :)))) My prediction -> trading week is over, the shop is closed, better knock out the robot so it doesn't do anything stupid :))

I'll skip it - one month of homemade Vino will do - I can do it now, but then I won't get out of the toilet

 
VVT:

Dots alerted :)))) My prediction -> the trading week is over, the shop closes, better shut down the robot so it doesn't do anything stupid :))

Trading for the robot ends later

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Trading for the robot ends later

;)

This is what I like about them; they do not ask for an increase in overtime pay or ask for it at all, they do not ask for holidays in August, they do not complain about discrimination, they do not have periods or headaches. I don't understand why they are called advisers or experts, but whatever, as long as they work well :)))

[Deleted]  
Year sold at 1874 with a TR of 1770
 
VVT:

...

Do you have previous fractals in the vertical plane on the left of the chart window, or what is it? In general, does the robot draw all this or do you draw it by hand?

In order:

On the left side of each chart may be drawn resistance and support levels calculated on other operational scales (other wave levels).

I myself exhibit the symbols of the wave tops.
The program checks in real time for compliance with the rules of the wave analysis by DML &EWA Technique and produces from the selected wave top to construct Andrews' Pitchfork, Schiff lines, or Fibonacci price and time levels, depending on a given keyboard command.
All of the construction is displayed with the settings for the next, developing wave.

 
Igor Bebeshin:

In order:

Been to the website, all clear, thank you

 

On 24 September I came out of the sales on the following signals:


  1. A test of the Schiff line of Andrews pitchfork Minuette wave level in the area of intersection with the end line of Andrews correction pitchfork Senior Minute wave level.
  2. Testing of the end line of Andrews' Pitchfork descending SubMinuette wave level.
  3. The decision was made on these signals, as I could not trade on Friday, and I try not to leave open trades for weekend.
    Partially justification of the decision was confirmed, but the end line of Andrews' correction pitchforks of the Minute major wave level was not tested and some incompleteness remained.
  4. What now? To understand, let's build a reversal Andrews' Pitchfork on the tops supposedly formed.
  5. The border of the red zone of Andrews' Pitchfork ofMinute wave level has not been broken through.
    That is, an upward reversal is not confirmed at this wave level.
  6. But the control line of the pitchfork is not broken through either; i.e. there is no cancellation of the reversal.
    Uncertainty.
  7. On the younger waveMinuette , on the contrary, the boundary of the red zone has been broken, i.e. the upward reversal or correction at this wave level is confirmed.
  8. Confirmation or cancellation of a correction or an upward reversal will be a rebound or a breakout of the block from the initial and the reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data.

CONCLUSION:
Considering some uncertainty - out of trades until a breakout or rebound from the block from the initial and reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data of the Minuette wave level .

[Deleted]  
Igor Bebeshin:

On 24 September, I got out of sales on the following signals:


  1. A test of the Schiff line of Andrews pitchfork Minuette wave level in the area of intersection with the end line of Andrews correction pitchfork Senior Minute wave level.
  2. Testing of the end line of Andrews' Pitchfork descending SubMinuette wave level.
  3. The decision was made on these signals, as I could not trade on Friday, and I try not to leave open trades for weekend.
    Partially justification of the decision was confirmed, but the end line of Andrews' correction pitchforks of the Minute major wave level was not tested and some incompleteness remained.
  4. What now? To understand, let's build a reversal Andrews' Pitchfork on the tops supposedly formed.
  5. The border of the red zone of Andrews' Pitchfork ofMinute wave level has not been broken through.
    That is, an upward reversal is not confirmed at this wave level.
  6. But the control line of the pitchfork is not broken through either; i.e. there is no cancellation of the reversal.
    Uncertainty.
  7. On the younger waveMinuette , on the contrary, the boundary of the red zone has been broken, i.e. the upward reversal or correction at this wave level is confirmed.
  8. Confirmation or cancellation of the correction or upward reversal will be a rebound or a breakout of the block from the initial and the reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data.

CONCLUSION:
Considering some uncertainty - out of trades until a breakout or rebound from the block from the initial and reference line of Andrews' Pitchfork data of the Minuette wave level .

A fall to 1670 is guaranteed . On a normal macd
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Falling to 1670 is guaranteed. On a normal macd

Guaranteed is too confident, I would apply the term quite possible :)

 
VVT:

Guaranteed is an overly confident word, I would use the term quite possible :)

Are you definitely Helen, or Helen(Stag)?

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