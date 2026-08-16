GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 111
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This year, I don't think it's likely
where are we with the gold?
The fact that there were pullbacks, so the whole financial market is based on alternation of trend movement and pullbacks..., why should we be surprised?...?
That's why the choice of chart for profit taking is VERY important!
As an option - H3 chart:
Profit taking - when ALL indicators on the chart reverse....
Opening a new position - only in the direction of the general trend ( H8...D1 ).....
where are we with the gold?
I've been out of the market for a week or two
This is why choosing a chart to lock in profits is VERY important!
As an option - H3 chart:
Profit taking - when ALL indicators on the chart reverse....
Opening a new position - only in the direction of the general trend ( H8...D1 )....
Profit locking can be set more precisely, for example, on the H2 chart:
But all these options should be checked by testing on a long period....
Current state - upward trend, but for the time being a pullback....
Profit locking can be set more precisely, for example, on the H2 chart:
But all these variants should be tested by testing on a long period....
Current state - upward trend, but a pullback for now....
Continuation of the analysis:
Current state - trending upwards...
Continued Analysis:
The current state is trending upwards....
Serqey, you are like a child with rattles with these indicators. )))
Serqey, you with these indicators as a child with rattles. )))
Not exactly!
It is correct: " you are with these quotes like a child with rattles. )))"...
Profit locking can be set more precisely, for example, on the H2 chart:
But all these variants should be tested by testing on a long period....
Current state - upward trend, but a pullback for now....
So make an Expert Advisor, and check how it is better. And judging by the pictures, you either have indicators drawing or you have found the Grail.
You don't understand!
These posts are just to show the possibilities of TA....
And the rest is at the Trader's discretion, if such possibilities interest him....
where are we with the gold?