GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 83

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GVZ Gold Fear Index

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Screenshot_5.png  82 kb
 
Shorted a gold mining company (NEM) stock, gold is likely to go down too
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gold deal
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mixail789 mixajlof #:
Shorted a gold mining company (NEM) share, gold is likely to go down too
The result of the trade
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mixail789 mixajlof #:
sell transaction in gold

The result of the gold deal

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[Deleted]  
mixail789 mixajlof #:

The result of the gold deal

Good guess, well done
 

Gold/silver ratio - 100-year historical chart

 

Use the in-house online chart linking feature from the editor:

 
MetaQuotes #:

Use the regular ability to link online charts from the editor:

Tried it, but it didn't work - it's not editable.

Is it possible to mark up a chart and post it with the markup?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Tried it, but it didn't work - it's not editable.

Is it possible to mark up the chart and post it with the markup?

Not yet, but we plan to do it as soon as the new web terminal and quotes section are completed.

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