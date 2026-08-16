GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 83
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GVZ Gold Fear Index
Shorted a gold mining company (NEM) share, gold is likely to go down too
sell transaction in gold
The result of the gold deal
The result of the gold deal
Gold/silver ratio - 100-year historical chart
Use the in-house online chart linking feature from the editor:
Use the regular ability to link online charts from the editor:
Tried it, but it didn't work - it's not editable.
Is it possible to mark up a chart and post it with the markup?
Tried it, but it didn't work - it's not editable.
Is it possible to mark up the chart and post it with the markup?
Not yet, but we plan to do it as soon as the new web terminal and quotes section are completed.