GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 52
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"Guaranteed" is a funny word for trade.
This has already been discussed though.
The problem is different - MACD follows the price and does not show where and when it may be in the future - the indicator is lagging, not leading = traffic light behind the crossroads (I already wrote about that too).
DML&EWA Technique is built on leading indicators: look from which dates Andrews Forks of different wave levels are built, and how x charting tools work out subsequently:
Your Basement Indicator - by it you can only understand that you need to go to some site.
- how do you use it to determine the movement?
Your Basement Indicator - all you can tell from it is that you need to go to some site.
- How do you use it to determine the movement?
You cannot, this is auxiliary information only for scaling wave levels to prevent confusion.
All price movement targets both price and time are determined by Andrews' Pitchfork chart of certain wave levels (price movement scale).
The information is publicly available as a blog (address on the chart) and abbreviated in a series of articles in FOREX MAGAZINE 12_2015-12_2016.
"Guaranteed" is a funny word for trade.
This has already been discussed though.
The problem is different - the MACD follows the price and does not show where and when it may be in the future - the indicator is lagging, not leading = traffic light behind the crossroads (I've already written about that too).
DML&EWA Technique is built on leading indicators: look at from which dates Andrews Forks of different wave levels are built, and how x charting tools work out subsequently:
MACD is a leading indicator. Set ma12 and ma26 on the chart as macd and look at
MACD generates signals and does not predict the future. Allparameters are optimised for each instrument individuallyhttps://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/macd
MacD leading indicator. Set ma12 and ma26 on the chart, like the macd and see
Check out the classifications on indicators from the classics, at least DiNapoli's, before you argue.
"Indicators, oscillators.... requiring a price movement before they turn are classified as lagging indicators,,,,"
The MACD settings only determine the consistency with price movement.
And by the way require correction not only on different scales of price movement, but also on different financial instruments, .....
What is not required in leading indication systems: one setting for all occasions.
Check out the classifications on indicators from the classics, at least DiNapoli's, before you argue.
"Indicators, oscillators.... requiring a price movement before they turn are classified as lagging indicators,,,,"
The MACD settings only determine the consistency with price movement.
And by the way require correction not only on different scales of price movement, but also on different financial instruments, .....
What is not required in leading indication systems: one setting for all occasions.
At a crossroads!
It is possible that the top of wave-[iv] Minute is formed, there are no model violations (compare with the graphical representation of the model).
However, the boundary of the red zone of the Andrews ascending pitchfork, built from this top, has not yet been broken, that is, there is no confirmation of an upward reversal.
The formation of an upward movement at the lower SubMinuette wave level is not sustainable (see the chart below), which raises doubts.
I will wait to make trading decisions:
If this block of support zones will also be broken - the risk of downward movement as a deep correction will only increase.
At a crossroads!
It is possible that the top of wave-[iv] Minute is formed, there are no model violations (compare with the graphical representation of the model).
However, the boundary of the red zone of the Andrews ascending pitchfork, built from this top, has not yet been broken, that is, there is no confirmation of an upward reversal.
The formation of an upward movement at the lower SubMinuette wave level is not sustainable (see the chart below), which raises doubts.
I will wait to make trading decisions:
If this block of support zones will be broken through as well - the risk of downward movement as a deep correction will only increase.
It looks like a riddle for you.
Mine is simpler - I think it will go to 1909.13 today
it's all a bit of a mystery to you.
I've got an easier one - I think I'll get to 1909.13 today.
Gold's only way down.
I hope so! It's just - if it goes higher, I'll close faster on profit.