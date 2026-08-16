GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 80

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Buying again?
 
Serqey Nikitin:

Analysis on H3 :

The trend, of course, is up...

But right now - pullback.

Optimal solution - for now - out of the market... Wait for ALL indicators to turn in one direction, including the 1-hour chart...

There's no sign of a trend on your chart. Consolidation for now.) We don't know where the fate will turn.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

There's no sign of a trend on your chart. Consolidation for the time being.) You never know where fate will turn.

That's right... A pullback could turn into a new trend. But it doesn't happen often...

Exactly for such situations you need to wait (out of the market) till the confirmation on other charts...

"God protects the well-spent, but not the well-spent..." ("God protects the well-spent"). (popular wisdom).

 
Serqey Nikitin:

That's right... A pullback can develop into a new trend. But this does not happen often...

Exactly for such situations you need to wait ( out of the market) till the confirmation on other charts...

"God protects the well-spent, but not the well-spent..." ("God protects the well-spent"). (popular wisdom).

The price could go anywhere, but I think to short
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Price could go anywhere, but I'm thinking short
What's the rush? Is there a squeeze somewhere?
 

Analysis:

While the trend is up...

To make a decision - we need complete clarity: a reversal of ALL indicators in ONE direction...

[Deleted]  

sort of ready to pinch 1840 - and from there to the upper levels

XAUUSDH4

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With those reversals, it should be quick to stomp and pinch 1840

 
Serqey Nikitin:
What's the rush?... Is there a squeeze somewhere?...
I'm in no hurry, it's clear to me, or rather, the right shorts signals have passed. The continuation of the Long is not in sight. Moreover, in such a situation, the instrument may fall sharply, that there may be no need to hurry.
P.s. But so many times I've been wrong ...)
 
Mikhail Simakov:
I am not in a hurry, for me everything is clear, or rather, the necessary signals of shorts have passed. The continuation of the Long is not visible. Moreover, in such situation the instrument may fall sharply, that the rush may not be necessary.
P.s. But so many times I've been wrong ...)

If the market is REALLY trending, it's not for three hours... and you can't be late...

The main mistake is confusing a strong pullback with a trend... Look at the 12 hour chart and note the number of pullbacks in the last trend... And those pullbacks were no less than the current trend!

 
Serqey Nikitin:

If the market is REALLY trending, it's not for three hours... and you can't be late...

The main mistake is confusing a strong pullback with a trend... Look at the 12 hour chart and note the number of pullbacks in the last trend... And those pullbacks were no less than the current one!

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