GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 80
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Analysis on H3 :
The trend, of course, is up...
But right now - pullback.
Optimal solution - for now - out of the market... Wait for ALL indicators to turn in one direction, including the 1-hour chart...
There's no sign of a trend on your chart. Consolidation for now.) We don't know where the fate will turn.
There's no sign of a trend on your chart. Consolidation for the time being.) You never know where fate will turn.
That's right... A pullback could turn into a new trend. But it doesn't happen often...
Exactly for such situations you need to wait (out of the market) till the confirmation on other charts...
"God protects the well-spent, but not the well-spent..." ("God protects the well-spent"). (popular wisdom).
That's right... A pullback can develop into a new trend. But this does not happen often...
Exactly for such situations you need to wait ( out of the market) till the confirmation on other charts...
"God protects the well-spent, but not the well-spent..." ("God protects the well-spent"). (popular wisdom).
Price could go anywhere, but I'm thinking short
Analysis:
While the trend is up...
To make a decision - we need complete clarity: a reversal of ALL indicators in ONE direction...
sort of ready to pinch 1840 - and from there to the upper levels
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With those reversals, it should be quick to stomp and pinch 1840
What's the rush?... Is there a squeeze somewhere?...
I am not in a hurry, for me everything is clear, or rather, the necessary signals of shorts have passed. The continuation of the Long is not visible. Moreover, in such situation the instrument may fall sharply, that the rush may not be necessary.
If the market is REALLY trending, it's not for three hours... and you can't be late...
The main mistake is confusing a strong pullback with a trend... Look at the 12 hour chart and note the number of pullbacks in the last trend... And those pullbacks were no less than the current trend!
If the market is REALLY trending, it's not for three hours... and you can't be late...
The main mistake is confusing a strong pullback with a trend... Look at the 12 hour chart and note the number of pullbacks in the last trend... And those pullbacks were no less than the current one!