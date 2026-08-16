GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 36
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Worked out in Bye. Continuing work in Bai.
Why the hell would they move this thread to this section?
You've been chased away - but you don't write anything yourself?
Any tips for beginners, please! How to open a Gold chart in a demo account ?
Any tips for beginners, please! How do I open a Gold chart on a demo account?
View\Market Overview\+
It happens!!! Off to drink cognac with friends )))) Have a nice weekend !!!
Type\Market overview\+
You're out, but you don't write anything yourself?
Burying gold in the woods...
And I don't want to read what FOREX people write here.
Analysis :
The trend is UP, and has been for a long time - two years... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( the trend will always take out!)...
Look for the entry point on smaller charts ( H2 or H3)... Now the pullback...
It happens!!! Off to drink cognac with friends )))) Have a nice weekend !!!
Sometimes I try not to get into the saw, or if I do I cut the volumes and stretch my stops along the days