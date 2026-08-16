GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 36

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Worked out in Bye. Continuing work in Bai.


[Deleted]  
prostotrader:
Why the hell would they move this thread to this section?

You've been chased away - but you don't write anything yourself?

 

Any tips for beginners, please! How to open a Gold chart in a demo account ?

[Deleted]  
Novichok_Elena:

Any tips for beginners, please! How do I open a Gold chart on a demo account?

View\Market Overview\+

Files:
2pkive.PNG  109 kb
 

It happens!!! Off to drink cognac with friends )))) Have a nice weekend !!!



 
SanAlex:

Type\Market overview\+

Thank you SanAlex! view/market overview is what I did, I opened orders from the table line, now I opened the chart too! Thank you for your feedback!
 
SanAlex:

You're out, but you don't write anything yourself?

Burying gold in the woods...

And I don't want to read what FOREX people write here.

 
I don't buy gold up to the 1750-1800 level. I don't feel like it.
 

Analysis :

The trend is UP, and has been for a long time - two years... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( the trend will always take out!)...

Look for the entry point on smaller charts ( H2 or H3)... Now the pullback...

 
Александр:

It happens!!! Off to drink cognac with friends )))) Have a nice weekend !!!

Sometimes I try not to get into the saw, or if I do I cut the volumes and stretch my stops along the days


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