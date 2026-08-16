GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 116

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My trend also determined on daily chart
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Current State of the Market :

The trend is up - all indicators are in the plus...

General trend in gold on W1:

Trending up - all trend indicators are in the plus...

As I said before, Gold is the easiest pair to predict!

 
Forecasting is when it's in advance. All indicators are strong in hindsight.
 
In confidence - without shoulders - you can trade gold on the spot in the range..... buy at the bottom and sell at the top. Like in the range of 2500 - 7000 orders of 50 at the bottom of the current price and the same at the top. Limits. As a result, if the price will eventually go out of this range - in the end, the account remains either with usd or gold if the price goes down to 2500, then with gold on the account at a cheap price! I'll put such trading by robot myself....
 
Jack_the_singer #:
Forecasting is when it's in advance. All indicators are strong in hindsight.
Go to SEARCH and look for the difference between "forecast" and "anticipation" or "prediction"....
 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Go to SEARCH and search for the difference between "forecast" and "anticipation" or "prediction".
Okay. "Forecast (from Greek πρόγνωση - "anticipation, prediction") is a scientifically based judgement about possible states of an object in the future and (or) about alternative ways and timing of their implementation. In the narrow sense, it is a probabilistic judgement about the future state of the object of study".
 
Jack_the_singer #:
Good. "Forecast (from Greek πρόγνωση - "foresight, prediction") is a scientifically based judgement about possible states of an object in the future and (or) about alternative ways and timing of their realization. In the narrow sense, it is a probabilistic judgement about the future state of the object of study".

Forecasting is essentially maths.....

And everything else is psychic....

If you are a psychic (of the level of Vanga), you will be able to predict the FUTURE....

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Prediction is essentially maths.....

Not necessarily at all. There are different kinds of prediction, for example on FA.
 
Alexander Sevastyanov #:
Not necessarily at all. There are different kinds of prediction, for example on FA.

Yes, you're right!

You can also flip a coin - that is also a prediction.....

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Yes, you're right!

You can also flip a coin - that's also a prediction.....

I agree.
For someone who does not know other methods of analysis except for three or four redrawing indicators, their value is not higher than flipping a coin.
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