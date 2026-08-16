GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 116
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Current State of the Market :
The trend is up - all indicators are in the plus...
General trend in gold on W1:
Trending up - all trend indicators are in the plus...
As I said before, Gold is the easiest pair to predict!
Forecasting is when it's in advance. All indicators are strong in hindsight.
Go to SEARCH and search for the difference between "forecast" and "anticipation" or "prediction".
Forecasting is essentially maths.....
And everything else is psychic....
If you are a psychic (of the level of Vanga), you will be able to predict the FUTURE....
Prediction is essentially maths.....
Not necessarily at all. There are different kinds of prediction, for example on FA.
Yes, you're right!
You can also flip a coin - that is also a prediction.....
Yes, you're right!
You can also flip a coin - that's also a prediction.....
For someone who does not know other methods of analysis except for three or four redrawing indicators, their value is not higher than flipping a coin.