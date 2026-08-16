GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 47
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Where will gold bounce according to your method?
The nearest support level is 1800, the strongest is 1720. We'll look there.
The nearest support level is 1800, the strongest is 1720. We'll look there.
So there's still some movement and a bounce tomorrow, we'll see
So there is still a small movement and a bounce tomorrow, we will see.
When we reach 1800, we start guessing whether it likes it or not. No later than 1720 we decide if it does or doesn't.
Here gold has approached the calculated support zones in either of the two wave scenarios:
The price has returned to the terminal signal line:
In general, there are enough signals to close the sales.
There are no signals to open the buy yet.
I myself am out of trades till Monday, I buried the sales.
Here gold has approached the calculated support zones in either of the two wave scenarios:
The price has returned to the final signal line:
In general, there are plenty of signals to close the sales.
There are no signals to open the buy yet.
I myself am out of trades till Monday, I buried the sales.
That's the maths !!! and how can you not get dizzy from such pictures. - Again, I do not understand where the pair will go?
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There are indicators that do all the maths.
I see that the pair is going down - but near a level that may change everything (letter P - if the price goes higher, we may buy it)
That's the maths !!! and how do you not get dizzy from such pictures. - I do not understand where the pair will go?
It may go up or down))) or down))) like any forex analyst))))
Here gold has approached the calculated support zones in either of the two wave scenarios:
The price has returned to the final signal line:
In general, there are enough signals to close the sales.
There are no signals to open the buy yet.
I myself am out of trades till Monday, I buried the sales.
Are not you confused by the evident pattern of 3 (even 4) Indians? Support is there, I agree, but it will be broken through soon. Down to 1800, possibly to 1720. Somewhere there it is possible to buy.
Isn't the explicit pattern of 3 (even 4) Indians confusing? Support is there, I agree, but it will clearly be broken soon. Down at 1800, possibly at 1720. Somewhere there it is possible to buy.
Frankly, I do not work with patterns, I was testing them for three years, but for 12 years now I do not go close to them.
Not that I'm against them, I just don't need them.
Patterns in its majority fix what has already happened, i.e. are only a confirmation signal. They do not give a forecast either in terms of price, or in terms of time in the future.
I prefer to work using the system of pro-active indication.
As for the breakthrough - maybe!
But for me the signal is to stop selling, which I did.
If there is a signal to go further on Monday, I will continue selling. If there is no signal - I am not in the market yet, I am not guessing.
Honestly, I haven't worked on patterns for three years, but I haven't gone anywhere near them in about 12 years.
It's not that I'm against them, I just don't need them.
Patterns in their majority fix what has already happened, i.e. they are only a confirmation signal. They do not give a forecast either in terms of price, or in terms of time in the future.
I prefer to work using the system of pro-active indication.
As for the breakthrough - maybe!
But for me the signal is to stop selling, which I did.
If there is a signal to go further on Monday, I will continue selling. If not, I am not in the market yet.
Wise