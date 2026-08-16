GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 104
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Gold is at an interesting point right now. Either there will be an extension of the 5th wave to the next mark, or a big long correction may start to form.
Did you find my PERSONAL indicators hacked by someone else...?
That's great! Now it's not my problem, but yours....
GOOD LUCK!
If your personal indicators have been hacked, I can only congratulate you and express my respect - it means that people need your indicators.
I want to enter gold trade on Monday, 30th of September, 2024. My capital is $50, my leverage is 1:400 and I want to open two positions using 0.02 lots size.
Please advise me if I should go ahead or not. Because the money I am believing to make out of the market is to be used for my school fees.
reach me here: <email was deleted by moderator>
Because the money I expect to earn on the market will be used to pay for my studies.
What are the consequences if I lose my capital?
Took gold in buy yesterday .
What are the consequences if I lose my capital?
You're gonna go broke?
Well, think about whether you need it.
How's it going? The price did not reach your TP and turned around.
It didn't reach your TP yet, it happens ))))
I'll risk taking from 2646 in buy with a short stop.
I'll risk taking from 2646 in buy with a short stop.
The analysis worked out, at the market close it still pulled to the upside, although it pulled a bit below 2646.