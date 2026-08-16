GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 104

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Gold is at an interesting point right now. Either there will be an extension of the 5th wave to the next mark, or a big long correction may start to form.


 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Did you find my PERSONAL indicators hacked by someone else...?

That's great! Now it's not my problem, but yours....

GOOD LUCK!

If your personal indicators have been hacked, I can only congratulate you and express my respect - it means that people need your indicators.

 

I want to enter gold trade on Monday, 30th of September, 2024. My capital is $50, my leverage is 1:400 and I want to open two positions using 0.02 lots size.


Please advise me if I should go ahead or not. Because the money I am believing to make out of the market is to be used for my school fees.


reach me here: <email was deleted by moderator>

 
sambomickey #:
Because the money I expect to earn on the market will be used to pay for my studies.

What are the consequences if I lose my capital?

 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

Took gold in buy yesterday .


How'd you do? The price didn't reach your TP and reversed.
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

What are the consequences if I lose my capital?

You’d go broke?
 
sambomickey #:
You're gonna go broke?

Well, think about whether you need it.

 
webgopnik #:
How's it going? The price did not reach your TP and turned around.

It didn't reach your TP yet, it happens ))))


 

I'll risk taking from 2646 in buy with a short stop.


 
mixail789 mixajlof #:

I'll risk taking from 2646 in buy with a short stop.


The analysis worked out, at the market close it still pulled to the upside, although it pulled a bit below 2646.


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