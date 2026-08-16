GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 37

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Serqey Nikitin:

Analysis :

Trending UP, and has been for a long time - two years now... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( trend will always take out!)...


Then sell only!

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

Only for sale then!

)))

By the way, yes. Buying is more like 1800.

 

Worked a little bit into the shorts.



 
Александр:

Worked our way into the shorts a little bit.



By the grain.)

I understand how you take the buy, but the stop remains interesting.

Or - to open first, and then to stop?

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

By the grain )

How do you place a take - I see, but I'm interested in the stop.

Or - to open first, and then to stop?

We work with the market. Entry, then STOP! We place the stop after the o'clock + fractal (to prevent the accidental pulling down))) )

 
Why enter at this level? I would have entered worse, but more reliably.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Why enter at this level? I would have entered worse, but more reliably.

Entered from the pivot Daily zone after an impulse breakdown of the hour marker.


 
Sorry to pry: why didn't you go in at the previous signal? The day before yesterday.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Pardon my intrusiveness: why didn't you enter at the previous signal? The day before yesterday.

Concretise the question. What was your understanding of the signal the day before yesterday?

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Analysis :

The trend is UP, and has been for a long time - two years... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( the trend will always take out!)...

Look for the entry point on smaller charts ( H2 or H3)... Now, the pullback...

Make the zoom smaller, look at the chart, the historical maximum is made. Where are we going? Down! It will stumble a little more and then it will go down. It always goes down in the fall.

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