GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 37
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Analysis :
Trending UP, and has been for a long time - two years now... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( trend will always take out!)...
Then sell only!
Only for sale then!
)))
By the way, yes. Buying is more like 1800.
Worked a little bit into the shorts.
Worked our way into the shorts a little bit.
By the grain.)
I understand how you take the buy, but the stop remains interesting.
Or - to open first, and then to stop?
By the grain )
How do you place a take - I see, but I'm interested in the stop.
Or - to open first, and then to stop?
We work with the market. Entry, then STOP! We place the stop after the o'clock + fractal (to prevent the accidental pulling down))) )
Why enter at this level? I would have entered worse, but more reliably.
Entered from the pivot Daily zone after an impulse breakdown of the hour marker.
Pardon my intrusiveness: why didn't you enter at the previous signal? The day before yesterday.
Concretise the question. What was your understanding of the signal the day before yesterday?
Analysis :
The trend is UP, and has been for a long time - two years... Open positions ONLY buy - the risks are minimal ( the trend will always take out!)...
Look for the entry point on smaller charts ( H2 or H3)... Now, the pullback...
Make the zoom smaller, look at the chart, the historical maximum is made. Where are we going? Down! It will stumble a little more and then it will go down. It always goes down in the fall.