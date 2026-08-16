GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 25
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Another deal on gold
will it get to the top again?
How about 2000 in December?
Another deal on gold
By what parameters do you know you need to enter the trade?
According to his TS )
According to your TS )
I take it you're in a slump today?
- Otherwise, you would have bragged.