GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 25

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Another deal on gold

[Deleted]  

will it get to the top again?

XAUUSDH2

 
I assume a sideways period from 1/06/20 to 10-11 followed by an upward impulse to 1781-1792 impulse 1805-1810 and a sharp pullback as it likes or if the macro changes then a correction next week
 
How about 2,000 in December?
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
How about 2000 in December?
I don't look that far, it could be anything this week and next week at the most.
 
Expect a gap opening to the north or an impulse to the north. A sleepless night is assured for those in sell
 
Александр:

Another deal on gold

What parameters do you use to know when to enter a trade?
 
sideways from 1690-1734 so far within the forecast but waiting for a promising upside breakthrough
 
lliioonnss:
By what parameters do you know you need to enter the trade?

According to his TS )

[Deleted]  
Александр:

According to your TS )

I take it you're in a slump today?

- Otherwise, you would have bragged.

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