GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 62

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Александр:

Closed the trade earlier than planned (( The going was good. Been waiting a few days for an entry point and this is bullshit!!! Looking at the candlesticks, there is a feeling that gold today and yesterday was not traded at all !!!

Well, if it's not going up, I'll try down)

 
VVT:

Well, if it's not going up, I'll try down)

it's not going anywhere yet, there's a capital fight going on :)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

As it were... If there is a candle, it means there was volume, if there was volume, there was a trade.

Judging by the current chart, there should be a good movement, there are a lot of limits - you can see it on the small timeframe

P.S. Looking at the studs, there are more buyers than sellers

 
Александр:
These studs are the ones that are embarrassing! I'd rather wait for the denouement.
 
Александр:
These are the studs that are confusing! I'd rather wait for the decoupling.

If you mock the price with the Heiken Ashi indicator, you get the following picture


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's not going anywhere yet, there's a capital fight going on :)

The Reds are winning, for how long)

1

 
VVT:

The Reds are winning, for how long?)

Here's a signal coming in from Powell himself.

I'm trying a small lot to go long.


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Here's a signal from Powell himself.

I'm trying a small lot to go long.

I don't like to get into bounces.

 
VVT:

I don't like to get into bounces

Yes it is a signal from the CME, as a rule it works fine, but it does not show targets, and it is not frequent, about 3 signals per week

[Deleted]  
VVT:

I don't like to get into rebounds

Alexei, the trend is upwards, so a bounce is a fall;)
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