GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 62
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Closed the trade earlier than planned (( The going was good. Been waiting a few days for an entry point and this is bullshit!!! Looking at the candlesticks, there is a feeling that gold today and yesterday was not traded at all !!!
Well, if it's not going up, I'll try down)
Well, if it's not going up, I'll try down)
it's not going anywhere yet, there's a capital fight going on :)
As it were... If there is a candle, it means there was volume, if there was volume, there was a trade.
Judging by the current chart, there should be a good movement, there are a lot of limits - you can see it on the small timeframe
P.S. Looking at the studs, there are more buyers than sellers
These are the studs that are confusing! I'd rather wait for the decoupling.
If you mock the price with the Heiken Ashi indicator, you get the following picture
It's not going anywhere yet, there's a capital fight going on :)
The Reds are winning, for how long)
The Reds are winning, for how long?)
Here's a signal coming in from Powell himself.
I'm trying a small lot to go long.
Here's a signal from Powell himself.
I'm trying a small lot to go long.
I don't like to get into bounces.
I don't like to get into bounces
Yes it is a signal from the CME, as a rule it works fine, but it does not show targets, and it is not frequent, about 3 signals per week
I don't like to get into rebounds