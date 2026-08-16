GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 86
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My thoughts on gold
My thoughts on gold
Analysis on gold:
Let's look at two charts...
On the H8 chart - the general trend...
On the H2 chart - the current state of the pair...
1. defining the GENERAL trend:
The current state is trending upwards ( indicators 3 and 7 on the plus side ).
2. Intraday trend:
The current state is Ind. 3 and 7 are in minus position, it means that there is a pullback.
If we work with pullbacks, H2 is good enough for it...
If working on trends, now - out of the market, waiting for reversal of ALL indicators in one direction...
P.S. The main subtlety in trend following strategies is the moment of trend fading ...
For myself, I have defined this moment as a reversal of the line of indicator 3 on the H2 chart ...
Ie if the H2 indicator 3 has reversed, then goes BORDER to open new positions, while waiting for the main open positions signal for closing, ie pass through "0" indicator 3 on the H2 or H2 indicator ind7, which will work faster ...
But this is my strategy and my analysis, and other traders may not agree with it...
Any future price hitting the zone of any line will meet with a serious ambush. Time-tested).
If the price hits any line in the future it will meet a serious ambush.
And if the price doesn't get "in the zone of any line" in the future...?
XAU\USD-H1 Usually this is the place where the tricky part happens - we see it wants to go down, but it will rush up.
MA144 below price - holding better up.
XAUUSDH4 here MA144 is also lower - holding up
XAU\USD-Daily is also visible - hold up better
And if in the future the price does not fall "within the zone of any line"...?
There are always lines above and below the price. Money supply is limited in our small world. The FA directs the price and it is up to the TA to adjust the pivot points. The TA is secondary in influencing the price. The strong levels can be penetrated by the FA to the new lines.
There are always lines above and below the price.
You're right, there are always naughty hands who can draw a few hundred lines to make it "always"...
There are always lines above and below the price. Money supply is limited in our small world. The FA directs the price and the correction of pivot points is up to the TA. The TA is secondary to the price. Strong levels can be driven through like clockwork by the FA to new lines.
XAU\USD-H1 Usually there is a scam at this point - we see it wants to go down, but it will rip up.
MA144 below the price - holds better up.
XAUUSDH4 here MA144 is also lower - hold up
XAU\USD-Daily is also visible - holding better up.
Yes, this is usually the case. Let's wait.
Yes, that's how it usually works. Let's wait.
Any analysis must necessarily be verified by practice...
Otherwise, what's the point of these analyses...?
On the plus side..:
1. There is an elimination of left-wing analysts...
2. A learning factor in view of successful analyses ...
3. The comparison of your analysis with the analyst - increasing confidence of the trader in case of a positive result ...