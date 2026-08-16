GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 91
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in short - any ideas ?
the idea is a correction, not a trend)
the idea is a correction, not a trend)
+++
Buying gold in the morning!
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Buying gold in the morning!
In vain
In vain
The other day I was already selling inside the day.
It was a small, cheeky, cheeky intraday speculation :)
.
Long is more of a long.
and here's a different picture.
Analysis on gold:
The current situation is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )... And so you can work in a channel, from border to border..., or scalping...
The best option - outside the market, to wait for the reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ... It is much more reliable.
XAUUSDH2 Target 1955.76