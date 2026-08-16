GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 91

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

in short - any ideas ?

the idea is a correction, not a trend)

 
VVT #:

the idea is a correction, not a trend)

+++

Buying gold in the morning!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

+++

Buying gold in the morning!

In vain

 
prostotrader #:

In vain

The other day I was already selling inside the day.

It was a small, cheeky, cheeky intraday speculation :)

 
Every trader has their own methodology for assessing the current state of the market... And, in most cases, there are enough minor subtleties, plus more experience...
 

.

Long is more of a long.

and here's a different picture.


 
GOLD-6.22 short selling in the morning.
 

Analysis on gold:



The current situation is flat ( the indicators are in different directions )... And so you can work in a channel, from border to border..., or scalping...

The best option - outside the market, to wait for the reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ... It is much more reliable.

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XAUUSDH2 Target 1955.76

1955.76

 
so far a tidy intraday sell of GOLD-6.22
1...848586878889909192939495969798...139
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