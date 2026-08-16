GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 38
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It's always autumn (
...seasonal factor. As long as there's movement, stomping around is tiring.
Gold is used to make toilets -
- Water extends life!
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So, it could be a repeat of oil - going into negative territory.
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Oil is set to go up to 57.56
Take a smaller zoom, look at the chart, the historical high is done. Where are we going? Down! A little more stomping and then it's going down. It always goes down in the fall.
Explain your SUGGESTION: " A little more stomping, then it's going down..."
For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?
Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...
As long as ALL indicators show an upward trend...
Explain your GAME: " A little more stomping and then it's going down"...
For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?
Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...
As long as ALL indicators show - TREND up...
Yes! Up to about here 2046.71
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When I put one of them up, another one pops up (I've already deleted it)
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bottom left corner thumb up - no thumb down yet
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And on the two o'clock - finger somewhere, up pokes.
Explain your GAME: " A little more stomping and then it's going down"...
For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?
Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...
As long as ALL indicators show an upward trend...
Only downwards, even a schoolboy understands...
Right, right...
Two years was enough time for the baby to become a schoolboy... and now there is a VISION - "only down"...
Right, right...
Two years was enough time for the baby to become a schoolboy... and now there is a VISION - "only down"...