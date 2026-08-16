GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 38

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It is always autumn (
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
It's always autumn (

...seasonal factor. As long as there's movement, stomping around is tiring.

 
Stomping also yields profits)
 
Went to bed.
[Deleted]  

Gold is used to make toilets -

- Water extends life!

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So, it could be a repeat of oil - going into negative territory.

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Oil is set to go up to 57.56

Files:
BRNDaily.png  49 kb
 
ElenaVVT:

Take a smaller zoom, look at the chart, the historical high is done. Where are we going? Down! A little more stomping and then it's going down. It always goes down in the fall.

Explain your SUGGESTION: " A little more stomping, then it's going down..."

For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?


Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...


As long as ALL indicators show an upward trend...

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

Explain your GAME: " A little more stomping and then it's going down"...

For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?


Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...


As long as ALL indicators show - TREND up...

Yes! Up to about here 2046.71

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When I put one of them up, another one pops up (I've already deleted it)

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bottom left corner thumb up - no thumb down yet

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And on the two o'clock - finger somewhere, up pokes.

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

Explain your GAME: " A little more stomping and then it's going down"...

For TWO YEARS this instrument has been "stomping" in the same direction... Why should it stop...?


Until the indicators show a U-turn, all of your PRESCRIPTION is only important to you personally...


As long as ALL indicators show an upward trend...

Downwards only, even a schoolboy can understand
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Only downwards, even a schoolboy understands...

Right, right...

Two years was enough time for the baby to become a schoolboy... and now there is a VISION - "only down"...

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

Right, right...

Two years was enough time for the baby to become a schoolboy... and now there is a VISION - "only down"...

All you have to do is take polls, that's all there is to it...
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