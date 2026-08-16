GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 9
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The Ind USD may fall for a long time to come, as the 7-year cycle of weakening has begun. And as for gold, it's a classic.
Maxim, in my opinion, you have made a very logical and convincing forecast. Probably because of the weakening of the USD we will see a further rise in the EURUSD. Even above 1.1800. It is now 12:00. So far EURUSD on D1 has been pulling back down for two days. But today (July 20) at 14:45 on Kiev the EUR interest rate. And on July 26 the USD interest rate. And everything, I think, is quiet until September 7 (EUR interest rate). So, July 20 and July 26 will determine the behavior of EURUSD for this segment of time - until September 7. Most probably it will be flat, but we will see.
Maxim, in my opinion, you made a very logical and convincing forecast. Probably, because of the weakening of USD we will see further growth of EURUSD. Even above 1.1800. It is now 12:00. So far EURUSD on D1 has been pulling back down for two days. But today (July 20) at 14:45 on Kiev the EUR interest rate. And on July 26 the USD interest rate. And everything, I think, is quiet until September 7 (EUR interest rate). So, July 20 and July 26 will determine the behavior of EURUSD for this segment of time - until September 7. Most likely there will be a flat, but we'll see.
Unfortunately, I don't have the chart of the ECU before 1990, it would be interesting to follow it, but since 1990 there is a pronounced 7-year period, you can even check it by yourself. And in general, the whole chart itself is mirror intuitive :)
I don't know what will be the growth, because there is no glue with the Equus, but we can suppose about 50% of correction to the previous seven-year cycle.
And in the weeks the formation down was obviously a correction. Classically, if there is a triangle in the middle and there are only 2 waves, it cannot be anything else but a zigzag (correction). And the legs of a zigzag are approximately equal in length and in time, which can say just that this formation has already worked itself out and there should be a change of the long-term trend.
And if you can fantasize a little bit about the monthly chart, then:
Verne, it is not a fantasy, but a forecast according to the principle of the least resistance - the easiest way for the quote to move, the answer is in such cycles.
I mean, it's quite likely that Trump is indeed Putin's protege (just kidding) :)
time will tell.
Please let me know when your stop is triggered, I will also sell
Please let me know when your stop is triggered, I will also sell
You mean stoploss? one already triggered. I am testing my neuronet, so excited, the last 4 weeks the signals were accurate. This time it's a miss, I trained it up. It still insists on lowering the price for the next week.
Hey guys. Are there any of you actively trading gold? I wonder what data you use to make your decisions?
And the second question, who has had any success and how long have you been trading? I am interested in the results of others on this instrument
Hey guys. Are there any of you actively trading gold? I wonder on the basis of what data you make your decisions?
Are you too lazy to read the topic first?
Is it too lazy to read the topic first?
I've read it, 4-7 people write different thoughts about correlation with the dollar, 7-year cycles etc. I really want to know who trades this instrument and how successful they are. For example: I'm losing, trading at 0, am I one of those 5% who have, or am I just a god)))
Analyze charts wider than M5, for example D1 or higher.
It looks like we need to sell a little bit at a time: